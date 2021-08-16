COB LED Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027|Semiconductors, Perkinelmer, Citizen Electronics

A complete study of the global COB LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global COB LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on COB LEDproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global COB LED market include: Osram Opto, Semiconductors, Perkinelmer, Citizen Electronics, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, GE Lighting, Enlux Lighitng, EMTEQ, Prophotonix, Cooper Lighting, LumiShoreLtd, Philips Lumileds Lighting, Samsung Electronics, Leiso Lighting, Luminage
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global COB LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the COB LEDmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall COB LED industry.
Global COB LED Market Segment By Type:
Organic Light Emitting Diode, Inorganic Light Emitting Diode
Global COB LED Market Segment By Application:
LED Display, Traffic Light, Car Lights, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global COB LED industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the keyword market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the COB LED industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global COB LED market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global COB LED market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COB LED market?
TOC
1 COB LED Market Overview
1.1 COB LED Product Overview
1.2 COB LED Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Organic Light Emitting Diode
1.2.2 Inorganic Light Emitting Diode
1.3 Global COB LED Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global COB LED Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global COB LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global COB LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global COB LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global COB LED Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global COB LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global COB LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America COB LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe COB LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific COB LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America COB LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa COB LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global COB LED Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by COB LED Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by COB LED Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players COB LED Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers COB LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 COB LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 COB LED Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by COB LED Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in COB LED as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into COB LED Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers COB LED Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global COB LED by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global COB LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global COB LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global COB LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global COB LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global COB LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global COB LED Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global COB LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global COB LED by Application
4.1 COB LED Segment by Application
4.1.1 LED Display
4.1.2 Traffic Light
4.1.3 Car Lights
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global COB LED Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global COB LED Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global COB LED Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions COB LED Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America COB LED by Application
4.5.2 Europe COB LED by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific COB LED by Application
4.5.4 Latin America COB LED by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa COB LED by Application 5 North America COB LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe COB LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific COB LED Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific COB LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific COB LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific COB LED Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific COB LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America COB LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa COB LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa COB LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa COB LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in COB LED Business
10.1 Osram Opto
10.1.1 Osram Opto Corporation Information
10.1.2 Osram Opto Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Osram Opto COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Osram Opto COB LED Products Offered
10.1.5 Osram Opto Recent Developments
10.2 Semiconductors
10.2.1 Semiconductors Corporation Information
10.2.2 Semiconductors Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Semiconductors COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Osram Opto COB LED Products Offered
10.2.5 Semiconductors Recent Developments
10.3 Perkinelmer
10.3.1 Perkinelmer Corporation Information
10.3.2 Perkinelmer Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Perkinelmer COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Perkinelmer COB LED Products Offered
10.3.5 Perkinelmer Recent Developments
10.4 Citizen Electronics
10.4.1 Citizen Electronics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Citizen Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Citizen Electronics COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Citizen Electronics COB LED Products Offered
10.4.5 Citizen Electronics Recent Developments
10.5 Cree
10.5.1 Cree Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cree Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Cree COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Cree COB LED Products Offered
10.5.5 Cree Recent Developments
10.6 Seoul Semiconductor
10.6.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Seoul Semiconductor Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Seoul Semiconductor COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Seoul Semiconductor COB LED Products Offered
10.6.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Developments
10.7 GE Lighting
10.7.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information
10.7.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 GE Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 GE Lighting COB LED Products Offered
10.7.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments
10.8 Enlux Lighitng
10.8.1 Enlux Lighitng Corporation Information
10.8.2 Enlux Lighitng Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Enlux Lighitng COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Enlux Lighitng COB LED Products Offered
10.8.5 Enlux Lighitng Recent Developments
10.9 EMTEQ
10.9.1 EMTEQ Corporation Information
10.9.2 EMTEQ Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 EMTEQ COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 EMTEQ COB LED Products Offered
10.9.5 EMTEQ Recent Developments
10.10 Prophotonix
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 COB LED Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Prophotonix COB LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Prophotonix Recent Developments
10.11 Cooper Lighting
10.11.1 Cooper Lighting Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cooper Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Cooper Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Cooper Lighting COB LED Products Offered
10.11.5 Cooper Lighting Recent Developments
10.12 LumiShoreLtd
10.12.1 LumiShoreLtd Corporation Information
10.12.2 LumiShoreLtd Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 LumiShoreLtd COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 LumiShoreLtd COB LED Products Offered
10.12.5 LumiShoreLtd Recent Developments
10.13 Philips Lumileds Lighting
10.13.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting Corporation Information
10.13.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting COB LED Products Offered
10.13.5 Philips Lumileds Lighting Recent Developments
10.14 Samsung Electronics
10.14.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information
10.14.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Samsung Electronics COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Samsung Electronics COB LED Products Offered
10.14.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments
10.15 Leiso Lighting
10.15.1 Leiso Lighting Corporation Information
10.15.2 Leiso Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Leiso Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Leiso Lighting COB LED Products Offered
10.15.5 Leiso Lighting Recent Developments
10.16 Luminage
10.16.1 Luminage Corporation Information
10.16.2 Luminage Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Luminage COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Luminage COB LED Products Offered
10.16.5 Luminage Recent Developments 11 COB LED Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 COB LED Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 COB LED Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 COB LED Industry Trends
11.4.2 COB LED Market Drivers
11.4.3 COB LED Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer*
