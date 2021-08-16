Blood Culture Tests Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

High demand for rapid diagnostic tests, increasing investments for developing enhanced blood culture tests, and rising prevalence of various infectious diseases are key factors fueling global market growth

The global blood culture tests market size is expected to reach USD 7,709.6 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing occurrence of Bloodstream Infections (BSI), sepsis and other infectious disorders, and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

A blood culture test is performed in order to detect presence of bacteria, fungus, or other microorganisms that can otherwise lead to several severe infections. Blood culture tests are used to identify blood infection and is often carried out in conjugation with other diagnostic tests. Technological advancements in medical sector, well-established healthcare and diagnostic systems, and rising prevalence of several infectious diseases and increasing risks of sepsis are fueling growth of the blood culture tests market. In addition, increasing investments by well-known healthcare companies and government initiatives related to prevention and control of infectious diseases are key factors boosting global market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1461

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Cepheid, Inc, Nanosphere, Inc., IRIDICA, Beckman Coulter, Bruker Corporation, and T2 Biosystems.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method

Automated Blood Culture Method

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Consumables

Blood Culture Media



Aerobic Blood Culture Media Paediatric Blood Culture Media Anaerobic Blood Culture Media Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media



Assay Kits and Reagents

Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automated Blood Culture Systems Supporting Laboratory Equipment



Incubators Colony Counters Microscopes Gram Stainers Software & Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology Microarray PCR PNA-FISH

Proteomic Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Bacteraemia

Fungemia

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1461

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blood-culture-tests-market

Key Features of the Global Blood Culture Tests Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1461

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the client’s needs. Please get in touch with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will ensure the report is tailored as per your requirements.

Browse More Details:

Healthcare cybersecurity market

Defibrillator market

Browse More related reports:

Dental Burs Market

Duodenoscope Market



