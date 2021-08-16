Plumbing Fitting Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands

“
The global Plumbing Fitting Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Plumbing Fitting Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Plumbing Fitting Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Plumbing Fitting Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Plumbing Fitting Market.
Leading players of the global Plumbing Fitting Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plumbing Fitting Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plumbing Fitting Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plumbing Fitting Market.
Final Plumbing Fitting Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Plumbing Fitting Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:
Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group, Spectrum Brands, Globe UNION Industrial Corp, Jacuzzi, Huayi, Elkay, Lasco, Maax, Ideal Standard, Villeroy & Boch, Jaquar Group, Sanitec, Hansgrohe, Sunlot Group, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware
Competitive Analysis:
Global Plumbing Fitting Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Plumbing Fitting Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Report:
The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Plumbing Fitting Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Plumbing Fitting market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.
Table of Contents
1 Plumbing Fitting Market Overview
1.1 Plumbing Fitting Product Overview
1.2 Plumbing Fitting Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Faucets
1.2.2 Shower Heads
1.2.3 Valves and Pipe Fittings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Plumbing Fitting Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Plumbing Fitting Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Plumbing Fitting Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Plumbing Fitting Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plumbing Fitting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Plumbing Fitting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Plumbing Fitting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plumbing Fitting Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plumbing Fitting as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plumbing Fitting Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Plumbing Fitting Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Plumbing Fitting Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Plumbing Fitting by Application
4.1 Plumbing Fitting Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Commercial
4.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Plumbing Fitting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Plumbing Fitting by Country
5.1 North America Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Plumbing Fitting by Country
6.1 Europe Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Plumbing Fitting by Country
8.1 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fitting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plumbing Fitting Business
10.1 Masco Corporation
10.1.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information
10.1.2 Masco Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Masco Corporation Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Masco Corporation Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.1.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development
10.2 Kohler
10.2.1 Kohler Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kohler Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kohler Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Kohler Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.2.5 Kohler Recent Development
10.3 Fortune Brands
10.3.1 Fortune Brands Corporation Information
10.3.2 Fortune Brands Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Fortune Brands Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Fortune Brands Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.3.5 Fortune Brands Recent Development
10.4 LIXIL Corporation
10.4.1 LIXIL Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 LIXIL Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 LIXIL Corporation Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 LIXIL Corporation Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.4.5 LIXIL Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Friedrich Grohe
10.5.1 Friedrich Grohe Corporation Information
10.5.2 Friedrich Grohe Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Friedrich Grohe Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Friedrich Grohe Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.5.5 Friedrich Grohe Recent Development
10.6 Toto
10.6.1 Toto Corporation Information
10.6.2 Toto Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Toto Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Toto Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.6.5 Toto Recent Development
10.7 RWC
10.7.1 RWC Corporation Information
10.7.2 RWC Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 RWC Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 RWC Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.7.5 RWC Recent Development
10.8 Roca
10.8.1 Roca Corporation Information
10.8.2 Roca Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Roca Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Roca Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.8.5 Roca Recent Development
10.9 Lota Group
10.9.1 Lota Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Lota Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Lota Group Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Lota Group Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.9.5 Lota Group Recent Development
10.10 Spectrum Brands
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Plumbing Fitting Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Spectrum Brands Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development
10.11 Globe UNION Industrial Corp
10.11.1 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Corporation Information
10.11.2 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.11.5 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Recent Development
10.12 Jacuzzi
10.12.1 Jacuzzi Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jacuzzi Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jacuzzi Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jacuzzi Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.12.5 Jacuzzi Recent Development
10.13 Huayi
10.13.1 Huayi Corporation Information
10.13.2 Huayi Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Huayi Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Huayi Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.13.5 Huayi Recent Development
10.14 Elkay
10.14.1 Elkay Corporation Information
10.14.2 Elkay Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Elkay Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Elkay Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.14.5 Elkay Recent Development
10.15 Lasco
10.15.1 Lasco Corporation Information
10.15.2 Lasco Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Lasco Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Lasco Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.15.5 Lasco Recent Development
10.16 Maax
10.16.1 Maax Corporation Information
10.16.2 Maax Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Maax Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Maax Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.16.5 Maax Recent Development
10.17 Ideal Standard
10.17.1 Ideal Standard Corporation Information
10.17.2 Ideal Standard Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Ideal Standard Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Ideal Standard Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.17.5 Ideal Standard Recent Development
10.18 Villeroy & Boch
10.18.1 Villeroy & Boch Corporation Information
10.18.2 Villeroy & Boch Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Villeroy & Boch Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Villeroy & Boch Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.18.5 Villeroy & Boch Recent Development
10.19 Jaquar Group
10.19.1 Jaquar Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 Jaquar Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Jaquar Group Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Jaquar Group Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.19.5 Jaquar Group Recent Development
10.20 Sanitec
10.20.1 Sanitec Corporation Information
10.20.2 Sanitec Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Sanitec Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Sanitec Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.20.5 Sanitec Recent Development
10.21 Hansgrohe
10.21.1 Hansgrohe Corporation Information
10.21.2 Hansgrohe Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Hansgrohe Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Hansgrohe Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.21.5 Hansgrohe Recent Development
10.22 Sunlot Group
10.22.1 Sunlot Group Corporation Information
10.22.2 Sunlot Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Sunlot Group Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Sunlot Group Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.22.5 Sunlot Group Recent Development
10.23 Hindware
10.23.1 Hindware Corporation Information
10.23.2 Hindware Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Hindware Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Hindware Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.23.5 Hindware Recent Development
10.24 CERA Sanitaryware
10.24.1 CERA Sanitaryware Corporation Information
10.24.2 CERA Sanitaryware Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 CERA Sanitaryware Plumbing Fitting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 CERA Sanitaryware Plumbing Fitting Products Offered
10.24.5 CERA Sanitaryware Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Plumbing Fitting Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Plumbing Fitting Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Plumbing Fitting Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Plumbing Fitting Distributors
12.3 Plumbing Fitting Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Plumbing Fitting Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.
Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Plumbing Fitting Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Plumbing Fitting Market are discussed.
Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.
Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.
Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Plumbing Fitting Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Plumbing Fitting Market by application.
Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.
Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.
Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Plumbing Fitting Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Plumbing Fitting Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Plumbing Fitting Market as well as for key regional markets.
Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Plumbing Fitting Market as well as for key regional markets.
Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Plumbing Fitting Market.
Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
