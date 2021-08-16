Denim Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Vicunha, Canatiba, Isko

“
The global Denim Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Denim Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Denim Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Denim Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Denim Market.
Leading players of the global Denim Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Denim Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Denim Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Denim Market.
Final Denim Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Denim Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:
Vicunha, Canatiba, Isko, Arvind, Aarvee, Nandan Denim, Santana Textiles, Weiqiao Textile, Partap Group, Black Peony, Orta Anadolu, Jindal Worldwide, Etco Denim, Raymond UCO, Bhaskar, Sangam, Oswal Denims, Suryalakshmi, Xinlan Group, Artistic Fabric, Foshan Seazon, Cone Denim, Weifang Lantian, Bafang Fabric, KG Denim, Shandong Wantai, Suyin
Competitive Analysis:
Global Denim Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Denim Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Report:
The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Denim Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Denim market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.
Table of Contents
1 Denim Market Overview
1.1 Denim Product Overview
1.2 Denim Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Light Denim
1.2.2 Medium Denim
1.2.3 Heavy Denim
1.3 Global Denim Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Denim Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Denim Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Denim Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Denim Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Denim Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Denim Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Denim Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Denim Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Denim Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Denim Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Denim Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Denim Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Denim Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Denim Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Denim Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Denim Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Denim as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Denim Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Denim Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Denim Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Denim Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Denim Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Denim Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Denim Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Denim Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Denim Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Denim Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Denim Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Denim Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Denim by Application
4.1 Denim Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Jeans
4.1.2 Shirt
4.1.3 Jacket
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Denim Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Denim Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Denim Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Denim Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Denim Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Denim Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Denim Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Denim Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Denim Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Denim Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Denim by Country
5.1 North America Denim Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Denim Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Denim Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Denim Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Denim by Country
6.1 Europe Denim Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Denim Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Denim Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Denim Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Denim by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Denim Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Denim Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Denim by Country
8.1 Latin America Denim Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Denim Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Denim Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Denim Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Denim by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Denim Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Denim Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Denim Business
10.1 Vicunha
10.1.1 Vicunha Corporation Information
10.1.2 Vicunha Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Vicunha Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Vicunha Denim Products Offered
10.1.5 Vicunha Recent Development
10.2 Canatiba
10.2.1 Canatiba Corporation Information
10.2.2 Canatiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Canatiba Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Canatiba Denim Products Offered
10.2.5 Canatiba Recent Development
10.3 Isko
10.3.1 Isko Corporation Information
10.3.2 Isko Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Isko Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Isko Denim Products Offered
10.3.5 Isko Recent Development
10.4 Arvind
10.4.1 Arvind Corporation Information
10.4.2 Arvind Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Arvind Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Arvind Denim Products Offered
10.4.5 Arvind Recent Development
10.5 Aarvee
10.5.1 Aarvee Corporation Information
10.5.2 Aarvee Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Aarvee Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Aarvee Denim Products Offered
10.5.5 Aarvee Recent Development
10.6 Nandan Denim
10.6.1 Nandan Denim Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nandan Denim Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Nandan Denim Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Nandan Denim Denim Products Offered
10.6.5 Nandan Denim Recent Development
10.7 Santana Textiles
10.7.1 Santana Textiles Corporation Information
10.7.2 Santana Textiles Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Santana Textiles Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Santana Textiles Denim Products Offered
10.7.5 Santana Textiles Recent Development
10.8 Weiqiao Textile
10.8.1 Weiqiao Textile Corporation Information
10.8.2 Weiqiao Textile Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Weiqiao Textile Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Weiqiao Textile Denim Products Offered
10.8.5 Weiqiao Textile Recent Development
10.9 Partap Group
10.9.1 Partap Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Partap Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Partap Group Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Partap Group Denim Products Offered
10.9.5 Partap Group Recent Development
10.10 Black Peony
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Black Peony Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Black Peony Recent Development
10.11 Orta Anadolu
10.11.1 Orta Anadolu Corporation Information
10.11.2 Orta Anadolu Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Orta Anadolu Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Orta Anadolu Denim Products Offered
10.11.5 Orta Anadolu Recent Development
10.12 Jindal Worldwide
10.12.1 Jindal Worldwide Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jindal Worldwide Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jindal Worldwide Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jindal Worldwide Denim Products Offered
10.12.5 Jindal Worldwide Recent Development
10.13 Etco Denim
10.13.1 Etco Denim Corporation Information
10.13.2 Etco Denim Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Etco Denim Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Etco Denim Denim Products Offered
10.13.5 Etco Denim Recent Development
10.14 Raymond UCO
10.14.1 Raymond UCO Corporation Information
10.14.2 Raymond UCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Raymond UCO Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Raymond UCO Denim Products Offered
10.14.5 Raymond UCO Recent Development
10.15 Bhaskar
10.15.1 Bhaskar Corporation Information
10.15.2 Bhaskar Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Bhaskar Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Bhaskar Denim Products Offered
10.15.5 Bhaskar Recent Development
10.16 Sangam
10.16.1 Sangam Corporation Information
10.16.2 Sangam Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Sangam Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Sangam Denim Products Offered
10.16.5 Sangam Recent Development
10.17 Oswal Denims
10.17.1 Oswal Denims Corporation Information
10.17.2 Oswal Denims Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Oswal Denims Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Oswal Denims Denim Products Offered
10.17.5 Oswal Denims Recent Development
10.18 Suryalakshmi
10.18.1 Suryalakshmi Corporation Information
10.18.2 Suryalakshmi Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Suryalakshmi Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Suryalakshmi Denim Products Offered
10.18.5 Suryalakshmi Recent Development
10.19 Xinlan Group
10.19.1 Xinlan Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 Xinlan Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Xinlan Group Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Xinlan Group Denim Products Offered
10.19.5 Xinlan Group Recent Development
10.20 Artistic Fabric
10.20.1 Artistic Fabric Corporation Information
10.20.2 Artistic Fabric Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Artistic Fabric Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Artistic Fabric Denim Products Offered
10.20.5 Artistic Fabric Recent Development
10.21 Foshan Seazon
10.21.1 Foshan Seazon Corporation Information
10.21.2 Foshan Seazon Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Foshan Seazon Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Foshan Seazon Denim Products Offered
10.21.5 Foshan Seazon Recent Development
10.22 Cone Denim
10.22.1 Cone Denim Corporation Information
10.22.2 Cone Denim Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Cone Denim Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Cone Denim Denim Products Offered
10.22.5 Cone Denim Recent Development
10.23 Weifang Lantian
10.23.1 Weifang Lantian Corporation Information
10.23.2 Weifang Lantian Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Weifang Lantian Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Weifang Lantian Denim Products Offered
10.23.5 Weifang Lantian Recent Development
10.24 Bafang Fabric
10.24.1 Bafang Fabric Corporation Information
10.24.2 Bafang Fabric Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Bafang Fabric Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Bafang Fabric Denim Products Offered
10.24.5 Bafang Fabric Recent Development
10.25 KG Denim
10.25.1 KG Denim Corporation Information
10.25.2 KG Denim Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 KG Denim Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 KG Denim Denim Products Offered
10.25.5 KG Denim Recent Development
10.26 Shandong Wantai
10.26.1 Shandong Wantai Corporation Information
10.26.2 Shandong Wantai Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Shandong Wantai Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Shandong Wantai Denim Products Offered
10.26.5 Shandong Wantai Recent Development
10.27 Suyin
10.27.1 Suyin Corporation Information
10.27.2 Suyin Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Suyin Denim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Suyin Denim Products Offered
10.27.5 Suyin Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Denim Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Denim Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Denim Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Denim Distributors
12.3 Denim Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Denim Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.
Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Denim Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Denim Market are discussed.
Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.
Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.
Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Denim Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Denim Market by application.
Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.
Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.
Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Denim Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Denim Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Denim Market as well as for key regional markets.
Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Denim Market as well as for key regional markets.
Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Denim Market.
Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
