Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor

The global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market.
Leading players of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market.
Final Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:
Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant, Awuko, Gator, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Carborundum Universal, Keystone Abrasives, Kovax, Dongguan Jinyang, Sunmight, Guangdong Shunhui
Competitive Analysis:
Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Report:
The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.
Table of Contents
1 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Overview
1.1 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Product Overview
1.2 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Adhesive backed sandpaper
1.2.2 Velvet backed sandpaper
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs by Application
4.1 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Wood
4.1.2 Metal
4.1.3 Varnishing
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs by Country
5.1 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs by Country
6.1 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs by Country
8.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Business
10.1 Saint-Gobain
10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
10.2 3M
10.2.1 3M Corporation Information
10.2.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 3M Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 3M Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.2.5 3M Recent Development
10.3 Klingspor
10.3.1 Klingspor Corporation Information
10.3.2 Klingspor Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Klingspor Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Klingspor Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.3.5 Klingspor Recent Development
10.4 Hermes Abrasives
10.4.1 Hermes Abrasives Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hermes Abrasives Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Hermes Abrasives Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Hermes Abrasives Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.4.5 Hermes Abrasives Recent Development
10.5 Mirka
10.5.1 Mirka Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mirka Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Mirka Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Mirka Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.5.5 Mirka Recent Development
10.6 SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
10.6.1 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Corporation Information
10.6.2 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.6.5 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Recent Development
10.7 Nihon Kenshi
10.7.1 Nihon Kenshi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nihon Kenshi Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Nihon Kenshi Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Nihon Kenshi Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.7.5 Nihon Kenshi Recent Development
10.8 Ekamant
10.8.1 Ekamant Corporation Information
10.8.2 Ekamant Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Ekamant Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Ekamant Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.8.5 Ekamant Recent Development
10.9 Awuko
10.9.1 Awuko Corporation Information
10.9.2 Awuko Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Awuko Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Awuko Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.9.5 Awuko Recent Development
10.10 Gator
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Gator Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Gator Recent Development
10.11 Sankyo-Rikagaku
10.11.1 Sankyo-Rikagaku Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sankyo-Rikagaku Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Sankyo-Rikagaku Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Sankyo-Rikagaku Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.11.5 Sankyo-Rikagaku Recent Development
10.12 Carborundum Universal
10.12.1 Carborundum Universal Corporation Information
10.12.2 Carborundum Universal Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Carborundum Universal Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Carborundum Universal Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.12.5 Carborundum Universal Recent Development
10.13 Keystone Abrasives
10.13.1 Keystone Abrasives Corporation Information
10.13.2 Keystone Abrasives Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Keystone Abrasives Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Keystone Abrasives Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.13.5 Keystone Abrasives Recent Development
10.14 Kovax
10.14.1 Kovax Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kovax Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Kovax Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Kovax Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.14.5 Kovax Recent Development
10.15 Dongguan Jinyang
10.15.1 Dongguan Jinyang Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dongguan Jinyang Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Dongguan Jinyang Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Dongguan Jinyang Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.15.5 Dongguan Jinyang Recent Development
10.16 Sunmight
10.16.1 Sunmight Corporation Information
10.16.2 Sunmight Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Sunmight Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Sunmight Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.16.5 Sunmight Recent Development
10.17 Guangdong Shunhui
10.17.1 Guangdong Shunhui Corporation Information
10.17.2 Guangdong Shunhui Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Guangdong Shunhui Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Guangdong Shunhui Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Products Offered
10.17.5 Guangdong Shunhui Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Distributors
12.3 Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.
Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market are discussed.
Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.
Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.
Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market by application.
Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.
Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.
Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market as well as for key regional markets.
Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market as well as for key regional markets.
Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market.
Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.
About Us:
