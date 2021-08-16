Electric Hoist Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Kito, Terex, Hitachi Industrial

“

The global Electric Hoist Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Electric Hoist Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Electric Hoist Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Electric Hoist Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Electric Hoist Market.

Leading players of the global Electric Hoist Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Electric Hoist Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Electric Hoist Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Electric Hoist Market.

Final Electric Hoist Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Electric Hoist Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Kito, Terex, Hitachi Industrial, Columbus McKinnon, Konecranes, Street Crane, Ingersoll Rand, ABUS, Imer International, TOYO, Gorbel, DAESAN, Milwaukee Tool, VERLINDE, LIFTKET, Li An Machinery, DL Heavy Industry, Nanyang Kairui, Jiangsu Jiali, Niukelun, Chi Zong Machine, TBM, Chongqing Shanyan, Cheng Day, Shanghai Yiying, Beijing Lingying, Shanghai Shuangdiao

Competitive Analysis:

Global Electric Hoist Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Electric Hoist Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Electric Hoist Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Electric Hoist market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

1 Electric Hoist Market Overview

1.1 Electric Hoist Product Overview

1.2 Electric Hoist Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Chain Hoist

1.2.2 Electric Wire Hoist

1.2.3 Other Electric Hoist

1.3 Global Electric Hoist Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Hoist Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Hoist Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Hoist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Hoist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electric Hoist Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Hoist Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Hoist Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Hoist Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Hoist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Hoist Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Hoist Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Hoist Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Hoist as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Hoist Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Hoist Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Hoist Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Hoist Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Hoist Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Hoist Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Hoist Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electric Hoist by Application

4.1 Electric Hoist Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Factories

4.1.2 Construction Sites

4.1.3 Marinas and Shipyards

4.1.4 Mining and Excavating Operation

4.1.5 Warehouse

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Electric Hoist Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Hoist Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Hoist Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Hoist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Hoist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electric Hoist by Country

5.1 North America Electric Hoist Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electric Hoist by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Hoist Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electric Hoist by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Hoist Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Hoist Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Hoist Business

10.1 Kito

10.1.1 Kito Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kito Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kito Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kito Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.1.5 Kito Recent Development

10.2 Terex

10.2.1 Terex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Terex Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Terex Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Terex Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.2.5 Terex Recent Development

10.3 Hitachi Industrial

10.3.1 Hitachi Industrial Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hitachi Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hitachi Industrial Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hitachi Industrial Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.3.5 Hitachi Industrial Recent Development

10.4 Columbus McKinnon

10.4.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Columbus McKinnon Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Columbus McKinnon Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Columbus McKinnon Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.4.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Development

10.5 Konecranes

10.5.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Konecranes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Konecranes Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Konecranes Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.5.5 Konecranes Recent Development

10.6 Street Crane

10.6.1 Street Crane Corporation Information

10.6.2 Street Crane Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Street Crane Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Street Crane Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.6.5 Street Crane Recent Development

10.7 Ingersoll Rand

10.7.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ingersoll Rand Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ingersoll Rand Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ingersoll Rand Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.7.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development

10.8 ABUS

10.8.1 ABUS Corporation Information

10.8.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ABUS Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ABUS Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.8.5 ABUS Recent Development

10.9 Imer International

10.9.1 Imer International Corporation Information

10.9.2 Imer International Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Imer International Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Imer International Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.9.5 Imer International Recent Development

10.10 TOYO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TOYO Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TOYO Recent Development

10.11 Gorbel

10.11.1 Gorbel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gorbel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Gorbel Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Gorbel Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.11.5 Gorbel Recent Development

10.12 DAESAN

10.12.1 DAESAN Corporation Information

10.12.2 DAESAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 DAESAN Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 DAESAN Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.12.5 DAESAN Recent Development

10.13 Milwaukee Tool

10.13.1 Milwaukee Tool Corporation Information

10.13.2 Milwaukee Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Milwaukee Tool Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Milwaukee Tool Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.13.5 Milwaukee Tool Recent Development

10.14 VERLINDE

10.14.1 VERLINDE Corporation Information

10.14.2 VERLINDE Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 VERLINDE Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 VERLINDE Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.14.5 VERLINDE Recent Development

10.15 LIFTKET

10.15.1 LIFTKET Corporation Information

10.15.2 LIFTKET Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 LIFTKET Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 LIFTKET Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.15.5 LIFTKET Recent Development

10.16 Li An Machinery

10.16.1 Li An Machinery Corporation Information

10.16.2 Li An Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Li An Machinery Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Li An Machinery Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.16.5 Li An Machinery Recent Development

10.17 DL Heavy Industry

10.17.1 DL Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.17.2 DL Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 DL Heavy Industry Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 DL Heavy Industry Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.17.5 DL Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.18 Nanyang Kairui

10.18.1 Nanyang Kairui Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nanyang Kairui Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Nanyang Kairui Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Nanyang Kairui Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.18.5 Nanyang Kairui Recent Development

10.19 Jiangsu Jiali

10.19.1 Jiangsu Jiali Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jiangsu Jiali Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jiangsu Jiali Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jiangsu Jiali Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.19.5 Jiangsu Jiali Recent Development

10.20 Niukelun

10.20.1 Niukelun Corporation Information

10.20.2 Niukelun Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Niukelun Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Niukelun Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.20.5 Niukelun Recent Development

10.21 Chi Zong Machine

10.21.1 Chi Zong Machine Corporation Information

10.21.2 Chi Zong Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Chi Zong Machine Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Chi Zong Machine Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.21.5 Chi Zong Machine Recent Development

10.22 TBM

10.22.1 TBM Corporation Information

10.22.2 TBM Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 TBM Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 TBM Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.22.5 TBM Recent Development

10.23 Chongqing Shanyan

10.23.1 Chongqing Shanyan Corporation Information

10.23.2 Chongqing Shanyan Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Chongqing Shanyan Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Chongqing Shanyan Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.23.5 Chongqing Shanyan Recent Development

10.24 Cheng Day

10.24.1 Cheng Day Corporation Information

10.24.2 Cheng Day Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Cheng Day Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Cheng Day Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.24.5 Cheng Day Recent Development

10.25 Shanghai Yiying

10.25.1 Shanghai Yiying Corporation Information

10.25.2 Shanghai Yiying Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Shanghai Yiying Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Shanghai Yiying Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.25.5 Shanghai Yiying Recent Development

10.26 Beijing Lingying

10.26.1 Beijing Lingying Corporation Information

10.26.2 Beijing Lingying Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Beijing Lingying Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Beijing Lingying Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.26.5 Beijing Lingying Recent Development

10.27 Shanghai Shuangdiao

10.27.1 Shanghai Shuangdiao Corporation Information

10.27.2 Shanghai Shuangdiao Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Shanghai Shuangdiao Electric Hoist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Shanghai Shuangdiao Electric Hoist Products Offered

10.27.5 Shanghai Shuangdiao Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Hoist Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Hoist Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Hoist Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Hoist Distributors

12.3 Electric Hoist Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Electric Hoist Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Electric Hoist Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Electric Hoist Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Electric Hoist Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Electric Hoist Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Electric Hoist Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Electric Hoist Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Electric Hoist Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Electric Hoist Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Electric Hoist Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

”