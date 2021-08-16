Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | BHI, Foster Wheeler, Nooter Eriksen

“

The global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market.

Leading players of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market.

Final Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

BHI, Foster Wheeler, Nooter Eriksen, CMI Energy, Alstom Power, Doosan E&C, Siemens (NEM Energy), VOGT Power, STF, Babcock & Wilcox, Mitsubishi, Hangzhou Boiler, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Wuxi Huaguang

Competitive Analysis:

Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Overview

1.1 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Product Overview

1.2 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 50MW

1.2.2 50MW-100MW

1.2.3 100MW-300MW

1.2.4 Over 300MW

1.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) by Application

4.1 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Station

4.1.2 Industrial Production

4.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) by Country

5.1 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) by Country

6.1 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) by Country

8.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Business

10.1 BHI

10.1.1 BHI Corporation Information

10.1.2 BHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BHI Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BHI Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.1.5 BHI Recent Development

10.2 Foster Wheeler

10.2.1 Foster Wheeler Corporation Information

10.2.2 Foster Wheeler Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Foster Wheeler Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Foster Wheeler Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.2.5 Foster Wheeler Recent Development

10.3 Nooter Eriksen

10.3.1 Nooter Eriksen Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nooter Eriksen Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nooter Eriksen Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nooter Eriksen Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.3.5 Nooter Eriksen Recent Development

10.4 CMI Energy

10.4.1 CMI Energy Corporation Information

10.4.2 CMI Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CMI Energy Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CMI Energy Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.4.5 CMI Energy Recent Development

10.5 Alstom Power

10.5.1 Alstom Power Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alstom Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Alstom Power Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Alstom Power Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.5.5 Alstom Power Recent Development

10.6 Doosan E&C

10.6.1 Doosan E&C Corporation Information

10.6.2 Doosan E&C Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Doosan E&C Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Doosan E&C Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.6.5 Doosan E&C Recent Development

10.7 Siemens (NEM Energy)

10.7.1 Siemens (NEM Energy) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens (NEM Energy) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens (NEM Energy) Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Siemens (NEM Energy) Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens (NEM Energy) Recent Development

10.8 VOGT Power

10.8.1 VOGT Power Corporation Information

10.8.2 VOGT Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 VOGT Power Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 VOGT Power Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.8.5 VOGT Power Recent Development

10.9 STF

10.9.1 STF Corporation Information

10.9.2 STF Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 STF Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 STF Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.9.5 STF Recent Development

10.10 Babcock & Wilcox

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Babcock & Wilcox Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Babcock & Wilcox Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.12 Hangzhou Boiler

10.12.1 Hangzhou Boiler Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hangzhou Boiler Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hangzhou Boiler Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hangzhou Boiler Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.12.5 Hangzhou Boiler Recent Development

10.13 Bharat Heavy Electricals

10.13.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.13.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Recent Development

10.14 Wuxi Huaguang

10.14.1 Wuxi Huaguang Corporation Information

10.14.2 Wuxi Huaguang Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Wuxi Huaguang Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Wuxi Huaguang Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Products Offered

10.14.5 Wuxi Huaguang Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Distributors

12.3 Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

