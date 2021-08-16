eReader Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Amazon, Sony, Barnes&Noble

“

The global eReader Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global eReader Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global eReader Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global eReader Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global eReader Market.

Leading players of the global eReader Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global eReader Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global eReader Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global eReader Market.

Final eReader Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

eReader Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Amazon, Sony, Barnes&Noble, PocketBook, Kobo(Rakuten), Bookeen, Ectaco, Ematic, DistriRead(ICARUS), Aluratek, Tolino, Hanvon, Onyx

Competitive Analysis:

Global eReader Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eReader Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the eReader Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the eReader market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 eReader Market Overview

1.1 eReader Product Overview

1.2 eReader Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 E-ink

1.2.2 LCD

1.3 Global eReader Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global eReader Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global eReader Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global eReader Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global eReader Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global eReader Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America eReader Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe eReader Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific eReader Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America eReader Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa eReader Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global eReader Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by eReader Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by eReader Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players eReader Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers eReader Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 eReader Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 eReader Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by eReader Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in eReader as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into eReader Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers eReader Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 eReader Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global eReader Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global eReader Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global eReader Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global eReader Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global eReader Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global eReader Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global eReader Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global eReader Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global eReader Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global eReader by Application

4.1 eReader Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ages 13-17

4.1.2 Ages 18-24

4.1.3 Ages 25-34

4.1.4 Ages 35-44

4.1.5 Ages 45-54

4.1.6 Ages 55+

4.2 Global eReader Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global eReader Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global eReader Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global eReader Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global eReader Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global eReader Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global eReader Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America eReader Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe eReader Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific eReader Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America eReader Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa eReader Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America eReader by Country

5.1 North America eReader Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America eReader Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America eReader Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America eReader Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe eReader by Country

6.1 Europe eReader Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe eReader Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe eReader Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe eReader Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific eReader by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific eReader Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific eReader Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific eReader Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific eReader Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific eReader Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific eReader Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America eReader by Country

8.1 Latin America eReader Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America eReader Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America eReader Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America eReader Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa eReader by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa eReader Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa eReader Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa eReader Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa eReader Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa eReader Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in eReader Business

10.1 Amazon

10.1.1 Amazon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amazon Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amazon eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amazon eReader Products Offered

10.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

10.2 Sony

10.2.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sony eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sony eReader Products Offered

10.2.5 Sony Recent Development

10.3 Barnes&Noble

10.3.1 Barnes&Noble Corporation Information

10.3.2 Barnes&Noble Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Barnes&Noble eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Barnes&Noble eReader Products Offered

10.3.5 Barnes&Noble Recent Development

10.4 PocketBook

10.4.1 PocketBook Corporation Information

10.4.2 PocketBook Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 PocketBook eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 PocketBook eReader Products Offered

10.4.5 PocketBook Recent Development

10.5 Kobo(Rakuten)

10.5.1 Kobo(Rakuten) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kobo(Rakuten) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kobo(Rakuten) eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kobo(Rakuten) eReader Products Offered

10.5.5 Kobo(Rakuten) Recent Development

10.6 Bookeen

10.6.1 Bookeen Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bookeen Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bookeen eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bookeen eReader Products Offered

10.6.5 Bookeen Recent Development

10.7 Ectaco

10.7.1 Ectaco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ectaco Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ectaco eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ectaco eReader Products Offered

10.7.5 Ectaco Recent Development

10.8 Ematic

10.8.1 Ematic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ematic Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ematic eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ematic eReader Products Offered

10.8.5 Ematic Recent Development

10.9 DistriRead(ICARUS)

10.9.1 DistriRead(ICARUS) Corporation Information

10.9.2 DistriRead(ICARUS) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DistriRead(ICARUS) eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DistriRead(ICARUS) eReader Products Offered

10.9.5 DistriRead(ICARUS) Recent Development

10.10 Aluratek

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 eReader Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aluratek eReader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aluratek Recent Development

10.11 Tolino

10.11.1 Tolino Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tolino Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Tolino eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Tolino eReader Products Offered

10.11.5 Tolino Recent Development

10.12 Hanvon

10.12.1 Hanvon Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hanvon Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hanvon eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hanvon eReader Products Offered

10.12.5 Hanvon Recent Development

10.13 Onyx

10.13.1 Onyx Corporation Information

10.13.2 Onyx Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Onyx eReader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Onyx eReader Products Offered

10.13.5 Onyx Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 eReader Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 eReader Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 eReader Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 eReader Distributors

12.3 eReader Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global eReader Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global eReader Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global eReader Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global eReader Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global eReader Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global eReader Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global eReader Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global eReader Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global eReader Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global eReader Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”