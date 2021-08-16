Dairy Products Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles and Forecast To 2028

The global dairy products market was valued at 494.5 billion in 2020 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 2.8% during the projected period.

Milk and other dairy parts are an essential part of the diet of many people globally. The dairy products are rich in Vitamin A, D, calcium, phosphorous, and riboflavin. As a part of a healthy diet, people often prefer low-fat, lactose, and cholesterol-free dairy products.

The main factors driving the market for dairy products are the rising consumption of dairy products coupled with a change in customer preference to dairy products for protein supplementation.

Lenient regulatory norms and a rise in funds from the public and private sectors are expected to surge the market for dairy products. The utilization of automation technologies in dairy farms as well advances in agriculture and animal husbandry are increasing the market expansion.

However, better alternatives for cholesterol-free products such as almond milk, soymilk, and rice milk are the key restraints for the dairy products market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Dairy Products Market:

Nestle, Royal FrieslandCampina, Amul, Danone, Dean Foods Company, Megmilk Snow brand Co. Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. and Lactalis SA

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional bifurcation. The report also provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data.

The report for the Dairy Products market is formulated through the segmentation and sub-segmentation of the market to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. The report also offers a country-wide analysis of the Dairy Products market to gain deeper insights into the business sphere. The regional segmentation also covers the operations of the key players specific to each region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Cheese

Butter

Icecream

Lactose-free milk

Yogurt

Milk

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Online

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

Dairy Products Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Dairy Products Market Report:

The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.

Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the Dairy Products market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.

Further key Findings:

Based on the product type, the milk segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 32.7% and is predicted to hold its dominance during the forecast timeline from 2021 to 2028. The rising consumption of milk due to its high nutritive value is expected to drive the market at a significant rate.

The yogurt sector is assumed to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the vast demand for yoghurt in Brazil, India, and China. The inclination towards flavored and sweet yoghurts is seen to increase the overall demand for the dairy products market.

Based on the distribution channel segment, the supermarkets dominated the market due to an increase in the number of supermarkets and consumer preference for stores has increased the demand for these supermarkets.

Europe led the market for dairy products and is expected to sustain its position throughout the analysis period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for milk products such as cheese and milk desserts in this region. The high demand for clean labels and high-quality dairy products will propel the market demand.

