Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Size, Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

The global probiotic cosmetic products market size was valued at USD 268.91 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, are capable of giving health benefits to the skin by helping to balance the skin microbiota, strengthen the skin barrier to promote tissue repair, reduce sensitivity, control acne and dermatitis, fight the action of free radicals, and prevent premature aging.

The microbiome movement is gaining traction around the world as more consumers become aware how to care for the skin’s microbiota. Using probiotic cosmetics has emerged as one of the best ways to care for the skin microbiome. Experts are of the opinion that taking care of the skin’s microbiota is especially important at current times due to modern lifestyles with hot baths and poorly balanced diets. The delicate ecosystem of the skin undergoes constant aggressions that impair its balance, that leads to drier, inflamed skin. Such factors are working in favour for the growth of probiotic cosmetics market.

Key Players:

Esse Skincare, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Aurelia Skincare Ltd., L’oreal S.A., Tula Life, Inc., Eminence Organic Skincare, Unilever, LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, Glowbiotics, Inc., The Clorox Co. among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Product outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Skin care

Hair care

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Pharmacy & Drug Store

E-commerce

Others

Regional Coverage:

For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.

Industry Trends:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Probiotic Cosmetic Products market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.

Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

Key Highlights from the Report:

In April 2020, Estee Lauder launched Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup that is infused with Ion Charged Water, as well as probiotics and chia-seed extract which help the skin to stay hydrated.

The skin care segment led the market and accounted for more than 90% share of the global revenue in 2019. Probiotics used as a relief ingredient against skin problems, such as acne, blemishes, wrinkles, and others, is the key factor driving the segment growth.

E-commerce distribution channel segment is however expected to gain considerable traction as e-commerce channels are known for providing considerable discounts on cosmetic products. Additionally, many consumers make the choice of buying products from online stores once they come to trust the product.

The region of North America dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for over 34% of the global share of sales. The demand for probiotic cosmetics in the area is driven by increasing concerns about acne and various skin diseases. To gain a foothold in the industry, prospective manufacturers have concentrated on product innovation

