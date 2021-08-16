Why Kansas may never experience the electric vehicle revolution?

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure program includes provisions for fully equipping the nation for the electric vehicle transformation. The Biden Administration has set aside $174 billion for transportation electrification, prompting an explosion of investment from automakers.

GM has announced that a $2.3 billion plant will open in 2023 to produce 500,000 electric vehicle batteries, Honda has dedicated to only selling electric vehicles by 2040, Hyundai is going to invest $7 billion in EV production in the United States, and Ford has revealed that 80% of all Lincolns generated could soon be emission-free. EV drivers in Olathe may now charge their automobiles for

This report was originally published on this blog