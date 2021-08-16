The largest renewable energy developer in the United States is planning transmission and a solar boom

As the Biden administration concentrates on adding massive amounts of wind, solar, and storage to the nation’s grid in the next decades, the world’s largest renewable producer is exploring transmission project chances. During NextEra Energy Inc.’s second-quarter results teleconference with the Wall Street analysts, Rebecca Kujawa, the company’s chief financial officer, stated, “We’re looking out years and looking at the vast renewable field of opportunity.”

“It is apparent that new transmission will be required for that build-out over time,” Kujawa noted. President Biden has proposed decarbonizing the nation’s power sector by 2035 and achieving net-zero emissions by the year 2050. He’s also

