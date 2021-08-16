Varda Space Industries has closed a Series A financing round worth $42 million for off-planet manufacturing

Varda Space Industries has secured $42 million in a Series A round to add a key manufacturing capacity that can be found only on other planets: microgravity. The 8-month-old company hopes to open its first manufacturing plant in space as soon as 2023, bringing back to the Earth innovative products which can only be created in zero gravity for extended periods.

Caffeinated Capital and Khosla Ventures led the round, including current investors General Catalyst, Lux Capital and Founders Fund. It brings the total amount that has been raised by the firm to more than $50 million, comprising a $9 million seed phase

