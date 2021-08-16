Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Ashland, BASF, Cargill

“

The report titled Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based Propylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Propylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ashland, BASF, Cargill, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Oleon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Unsaturated Polyster Resins, Functional Fluids and Antifreeze Products, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Food, Detergents and Household Products, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Detergent & Household, Others

The Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Propylene Glycol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Propylene Glycol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Unsaturated Polyster Resins

1.2.3 Functional Fluids and Antifreeze Products

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical

1.2.5 Cosmetics and Food

1.2.6 Detergents and Household Products

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Detergent & Household

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bio-based Propylene Glycol Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Bio-based Propylene Glycol Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Bio-based Propylene Glycol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-based Propylene Glycol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Bio-based Propylene Glycol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Bio-based Propylene Glycol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ashland

12.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ashland Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ashland Bio-based Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.1.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Bio-based Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cargill Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cargill Bio-based Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.4 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

12.4.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Bio-based Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.4.5 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Recent Development

12.5 Oleon

12.5.1 Oleon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Oleon Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oleon Bio-based Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Oleon Bio-based Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.5.5 Oleon Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Industry Trends

13.2 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Drivers

13.3 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Challenges

13.4 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-based Propylene Glycol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

