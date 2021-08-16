Bio-based Solvent Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Cargill

“

The report titled Global Bio-based Solvent Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based Solvent market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based Solvent market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based Solvent market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based Solvent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based Solvent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Solvent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Solvent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Solvent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Solvent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Solvent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Solvent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Cargill, The Dow Chemical Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lactate Esters, Methyl Soyate, Alcohols, D-Limonene, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Adhesives & Sealants, Printing Ink, Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings

The Bio-based Solvent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Solvent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Solvent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Solvent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Solvent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Solvent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Solvent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Solvent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Solvent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lactate Esters

1.2.3 Methyl Soyate

1.2.4 Alcohols

1.2.5 D-Limonene

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.3 Printing Ink

1.3.4 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

1.3.5 Paints & Coatings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bio-based Solvent, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Bio-based Solvent Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Bio-based Solvent Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Bio-based Solvent Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bio-based Solvent Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Bio-based Solvent Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Bio-based Solvent Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based Solvent Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bio-based Solvent Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bio-based Solvent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bio-based Solvent Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-based Solvent Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Solvent Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Bio-based Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Bio-based Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Bio-based Solvent Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Bio-based Solvent Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Solvent Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Solvent Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based Solvent Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Bio-based Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Bio-based Solvent Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Bio-based Solvent Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Bio-based Solvent Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Bio-based Solvent Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Bio-based Solvent Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Bio-based Solvent Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Bio-based Solvent Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Bio-based Solvent Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Bio-based Solvent Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Bio-based Solvent Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Bio-based Solvent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Bio-based Solvent Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Bio-based Solvent Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Bio-based Solvent Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Bio-based Solvent Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Bio-based Solvent Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Bio-based Solvent Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Bio-based Solvent Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Bio-based Solvent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Bio-based Solvent Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Bio-based Solvent Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Bio-based Solvent Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-based Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Bio-based Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bio-based Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Solvent Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Bio-based Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Bio-based Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Bio-based Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-based Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Bio-based Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Bio-based Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Bio-based Solvent Products Offered

12.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Bio-based Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Bio-based Solvent Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cargill Bio-based Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cargill Bio-based Solvent Products Offered

12.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.4 The Dow Chemical Company

12.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Bio-based Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Dow Chemical Company Bio-based Solvent Products Offered

12.4.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Bio-based Solvent Industry Trends

13.2 Bio-based Solvent Market Drivers

13.3 Bio-based Solvent Market Challenges

13.4 Bio-based Solvent Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-based Solvent Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

