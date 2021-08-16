Feed Acidulants Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020–2027

Increasing demand for quality meat, growing consumption of diary and meat products along with government initiatives and funding for animal feed industry are key factors boosting growth of the feed acidulants market

Market size: USD 3.01 in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends: Ban on antibiotics by EU has resulted in increased demand for feed acidulants

New York, April 13,2021-The global Feed acidulants market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing awareness about the importance of healthy livestock, benefits of feed acidulants, and government initiatives to promote growth of the feed sector are some key factors driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.

BASF SE (Germany), Yara International ASA (Norway), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Kemira OYJ (Finland), and Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria). Impextraco NV (Belgium), Pancosma (Switzerland), Nutrex NV (Belgium), Perstorp Holding Ab (Sweden), Novus International (US), Jefo Nutrition Inc. (Canada), Anpario plc (UK), Corbion Purac (Netherlands), ADDCON Group (Germany), and Peterlabs holding (Malaysia) are some major players in the global feed acidulants market.

Feed acidulants are organic or inorganic substances usually added to animal feed to enhance the quality by minimizing presence of harmful bacteria and to help in improving overall health and performance of animals. These products also help in increasing shelf life, flavor, and to balance the pH levels of animal feed. Increasing focus on animal health and gradual inclination towards natural growth promoters are other key factors fueling market growth. In addition, factors such as increasing consumption of animal-based products and rising demand for high-quality meat are contributing to market growth.

However, some factors expected to hamper growth of feed acidulants market during the forecast period are soaring prices of feed acidulants and availability of better, and more cost-effective substitutes.

Some key highlights from the report:

On the basis of type, the formic acid segment revenue is expected to account for largest share as compared to other type segments during the forecast period. High demand for formic acid is attributed to easy mixing and ability to enhance the feed efficacy.

Based on the form, the dry form segment is projected to account for robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to favorable properties such as easy storage, longer shelf life, and cost-effectiveness.

In context to function, the pH control segment is expected to register a significant CAGR between 2021 and 2028 attributing to growing awareness for maintaining animal diet.

On the basis of animal type, the poultry segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period owing to high consumption rate of poultry and poultry products across the world and growing demand for high-quality poultry meat.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as advancements in feed industry and rising consumption of meat and dairy products in India, China, Japan, and Thailand.

Based On Type (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Propionic Acid

Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Malic Acid

Acetic Acid

Others

Fumaric Acid

Tartaric Acid

Butyric Acid

Benzoic Acid

Based on Animal Type (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

Equine

Based On Compound (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Blended

Single

Based on Form (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Dry

Liquid

Based On Function: (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

pH control

Feed efficiency

Flavor

Based On Region: (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some of the important question for the stakeholders and business professionals for expanding their position in the Global Feed Acidulants Market:

Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding opportunities for the market in 2021?

Q 2. What are the several business threats and variable scenarios concerning the market?

Q 3. What are the most encouraging and high-development scenarios for the Feed Acidulants market showcased by applications, types, and regions?

Q 4.What market segments grab the most attention in Feed Acidulants Market in 2021 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the major players controlling and impacting the Feed Acidulants Market?

