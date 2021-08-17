Electrocardiograph Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The global electrocardiograph market size is expected to reach USD 9.44 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in the healthcare sector, introduction of portable devices, and increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical devices are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

An electrocardiograph (ECG) is an instrument that records electric activity of the heart. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, peripheral artery diseases, and other complications and rising need for cardiac monitoring devices is boosting demand for electrocardiographs. Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, unhealthy eating habits, excess consumption of alcohol and availability of advanced EGC devices, and high adoption of ambulatory surgical centers are boosting global market growth. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing healthcare expenditure are also fueling market revenue growth. Favorable government support, improving healthcare facilities, and increasing investments to develop enhanced products are expected to fuel global market growth in the coming years.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Mortara Instrument, INC., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Mindray Medical International Limited, Medtronic, OPTO Circuits Limited, OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi CO LTD, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Stress ECG

Holter Monitors Wireless Holter Monitors Wired Holter Monitors

Resting ECG

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automatic Diagnosis and Anatomical Detection

Mobile Cardiac outpatient telemetry (MCT/MCOT)

Electronic ECG management system

Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

Artificial Intelligence

Lead type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Single Lead

3-6 Lead

12-Lead

Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Offline

Online

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Atrial Fibrillation

Ventricular Fibrillation

Myocardial ischemia

Myocardial infarction

Hyperkalemia

Hypokalemia

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Electrocardiograph Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

