Health Information Exchange Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

Meaningful use requirements, new payment approaches that stress care coordination, and federal financial incentives are all driving the interest and demand for health information exchange market

the global Health Information Exchange market was valued at USD 1227.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2552.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%. health information exchange (HIE) is the electronic transformation of healthcare concerned data among medical facilities, health information organizations, companies that require and govern the exchange of this data. Electronic HIE allows healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, pharmacists and patients to suitably access and securely share a patient’s vital medical information electronically thus, improving the speed, quality, safety and cost of patient care. While HIE typically refers to the act of exchanging information between two or more healthcare organizations or providers, it may also refer to an organization that is responsible for facilitating the exchange. The purpose of HIE is to promote the appropriate and secure access and retrieval of a patient’s information to improve the cost, quality, safety and speed of patient care. The demand for electronic HIE among care professionals is growing along worldwide efforts to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health care delivery, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the health information exchange market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1795

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

GE, eClinicalWorks, Siemens AG, Orion Health, Medicity, IBM Corporation, CareEvolution, Cerner Corporation, RelayHealth Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Application outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management

Others

Implementation model outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Centralized

Decentralized

Hybrid

Solution type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Portal-Centric

Platform-Centric

Messaging-Centric

Exchange set up (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Private HIE

Public HIE

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1795

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-health-information-exchange-market

Key Features of the Global Health Information Exchange Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1795

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the client’s needs. Please get in touch with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will ensure the report is tailored as per your requirements.

Browse More Details:

Browse More Details:

Healthcare cybersecurity market

Defibrillator market