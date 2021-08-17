Artificial Urethra Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The technological advancements, rise in geriatric population and increasing health care expenditure are expected to propel the demand for artificial urethra market.

The Global Artificial urethra market is expected to reach USD 841.44 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 12.5%. The efflux of urine is a common condition, which affects the patient’s quality-of-life. Incontinence may arise as a consequence of a weakness of the urinary bladder or sphincter dysfunction, usually over-activity. The artificial urethra also called as artificial urinary sphincter consists of a cuff or ring that is placed around the urethra. There is a pump placed in the wall of the scrotum which can be manually squeezed. Upon squeezing the pump, fluid is shifted from the cuff to a balloon or reservoir that is placed behind the abdominal muscles.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1936

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Zephyr Surgical Implants, GT Urological, Myopowers Medical Technologies SAS, and Promedon.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

By product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Silicone elastomers

Others

By Incontinence Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

By Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 201-2026)

Channel sales

Direct sales

By end-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research institutes

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-urethra-market

Key Features of the Global Artificial Urethra Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1936

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the client’s needs. Please get in touch with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will ensure the report is tailored as per your requirements.

Browse More Reports:-

Browse More Details:

Healthcare cybersecurity market

Defibrillator market