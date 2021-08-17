The personal protective equipment market is expected to reach USD 58.34 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. The growth is primarily due to the stringent government regulations regarding the use of personal protective equipment, coupled with the increasing awareness about the importance of work safety. However, increased automation in end-use industries and high price of specialized protective clothing are restraining the growth of the market.

Based on type, the hands & arm protection segment is expected to be the largest type segment of the global personal protective equipment market during 2017 to 2022. Hands & arm protection equipment are the most widely used personal protective equipment due to their widespread applications. Moreover, the rising demand from the construction and manufacturing industries is also fueling the growth of this segment.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108447

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Personal Protective Equipment Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Manufacturing is expected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the personal protective equipment market during 2017 to 2022. The rising demand for personal protective equipment in production of chemicals, electronics, pulp & paper, metal fabrication, steel, wood, and glass is driving this segment. Moreover, developing countries such as India and China are witnessing rapid infrastructure growth. This increases employment in the manufacturing sector, and, in turn, triggers the demand for personal protective equipment in the manufacturing industry.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing personal protective equipment market. Economic development and substantial investments in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and construction are fueling the growth of the personal protective equipment market. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108447

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Personal Protective Equipment Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 23%, Asia-Pacific – 26%, and RoW – 14%

Key Benefits

This report covers the following studies which will benefit the client:

• Market segmentation based on type, end-use industry, and region

• Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis with respect to the global personal protective equipment market

• Profile of the key players in the global personal protective equipment market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 19

1.5 LIMITATIONS 19

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 19

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Aerospace Foams Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Thermoforming Plastic Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Adhesives & Sealants Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Cast Acrylic Sheet Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Diisononyl Phthalate Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Cooling Fabrics Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Polymerization Initiator Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Disposable Protective Clothing Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Fabric Filters Market – Global Forecast to 2024

PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Fiberglass Market – Global Forecast to 2024

North America Water Storage Systems Market – Forecast to 2024

Tow Prepreg Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Extruded Polystyrene Market – Global Forecast to 2024