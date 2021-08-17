Polybutadiene Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The global polybutadiene market size is estimated to reach USD 12.71 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of polybutadiene across various industries, such as automotive, plastics, and chemical industries, owing to their properties including toughness, excellent abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, low rolling resistance, and low glass transition. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may restrain the growth of market.

The tire industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the polybutadiene market during the forecast period. Properties such as toughness, abrasion and cold resistance, high tensile strength, high resilience, and good hot tear strength makes it suitable for tire manufacturing. A major driver of the tire industry is the growing automotive industry. The growing demand for fuel efficiency and eco-friendly tires are also driving the tire industry, and, in turn, the demand for polybutadiene in tire application.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for polybutadiene market, in terms of both value and volume. High economic growth, growing manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, and rise in the adoption of polybutadiene across automotive and plastic industries are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. China, India, South Korea, and Thailand are the key markets for polybutadiene in Asia Pacific.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

The breakdown of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Others – 10%

• By Designation: C level – 25%, Manager level – 30%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: Asia-Pacific – 42%, North America – 20%, Europe – 18%, the Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America – 10%

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the polybutadiene market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the polybutadiene market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, agreements, and recent developments associated with the market.

