The seamless pipes market is estimated to be USD 183.79 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 237.11 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The demand for seamless pipes is majorly driven by the increasing demand for seamless pipes from the oil & gas sector. Increasing global demand for energy has led to a rise in exploration activities and investments in the oil & gas industry. The significant growth of the oil & gas industry in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to drive the demand for seamless pipes. However, volatile raw material prices can restrain the growth of the seamless pipes market.

The hot finished seamless pipes segment is estimated to be a larger segment of the market in 2017, due to the extensive use of hot finished seamless pipes across end-use industries, such as oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, and power generation, and among others.

Seamless Pipes Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The cross-roll piercing & pilger rolling segment is anticipated to be the largest segment of the seamless pipes market in 2017, owing to the due to the simplicity of the process as compared to the other seamless pipes manufacturing processes, such as multi-stand plug mill and continuous mandrel rolling.

The nickel & alloys segment of the seamless pipes market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the increasing use of nickel & alloys to manufacture seamless pipes, especially in the power generation, aerospace & defense, and chemicals industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global seamless pipes market. The growth of the Asia Pacific seamless pipes market is majorly driven by the growth in the infrastructure & construction sector in the region. Seamless pipes are used in water supply, sewage transport, and so on.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 21%, Tier 2 – 36% and Tier 3 – 43%

• By Designation: C Level – 24%, D Level – 42%, and Others – 34%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 50%, North America – 20%, Europe – 18%, Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 7%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global seamless pipes market based on type, production process, material, end-use industry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and research & development activities in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 17

1.6 LIMITATIONS 18

