The market size of non-phthalate plasticizer is estimated to reach USD 4.53 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2022. Implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of phthalate plasticizers is a key factor expected to fuel the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizer market. Rising demand in different potential applications is expected to further drive the demand for non-phthalate plasticizers. However, rising prices of raw materials, such as adipic acid is a key challenge for the growth of the market. The use of a high-cost non-phthalate plasticizer will invariably increase the cost of the end products, which can lead to manufacturers switching to other materials over non-phthalates.

The flooring & wall coverings segment was the largest application segment of non-phthalate plasticizer market in 2016, owing to the increasing use of non-phthalate plasticizers in the construction industry. Non-phthalate plasticizers are used in the flooring application, as they can withstand heavy foot traffic such as in retail stores and repeated cleaning such as healthcare facilities.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108440

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for non-phthalate plasticizers, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. China and South Korea are the two key markets for non-phthalate plasticizers in Asia-Pacific. Increasing construction activities and a growing electronics industry are expected to support the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers in the flooring & wall coverings and wire & cable applications in the country.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 58%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Others – 17%

• By Designation: C level – 25%, Director level – 33%, and Others – 42%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Asia-Pacific – 25%, Europe – 17%, South America – 17%, Middle East – 8%

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108440

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Research Coverage

The non-phthalate plasticizer market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. This report covers the market, in terms of value and volume, and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report includes the market segmentation based on type (adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, and benzoates), application (flooring & wall coverings, wire & cable, film & sheet, consumer goods, and coated fabric), and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America). The regions have been further segmented based on key countries in these regions. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the non-phthalate plasticizer market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2024

PVB Interlayers Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Natural Fragrance Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Textile Dyes Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Gas Separation Membranes Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Specialty Tapes Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Nanocomposites Market – Global Forecast to 2024

LTCC Market and HTCC Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Foam Glass Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Thermochromic Materials Market – Global Forecast to 2024

PDMS Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Electrodeionization Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Super Absorbent Polymers Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Non-Conductive Ink Market – Global Forecast to 2024