Industrial Coatings Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The industrial coatings market is projected to reach USD 130.97 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2017 and 2022. The market growth can be attributed to the increased demand for industrial coatings from the Asia Pacific region. The global industrial coatings market is largely driven by the rising demand from the automotive industry. Economic and demographic growth, increasing industrial activities, and growing urbanization are among the important drivers for the global industrial coatings market.

Manufacturers are engaged in business expansion to cater the increased demand for industrial coatings. However, formulation and implementation of new regulations, such as REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) and various other directives to control solvent emissions are affecting the growth of the industrial coatings market across the globe. The Eurozone crisis of 2012 has also affected the growth of the industrial coatings market globally, as several companies reduced their production as part of their cost-cutting strategy to survive in the market.

By end-use industry, the automotive OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from marine, aerospace, coil coating, transportation, rail coating, general industrial, industrial wood, protective, and packaging industries is projected to drive the global industrial coatings market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for industrial coatings, having accounted for the maximum market share, in terms of volume, in 2016. Key countries in the Asia Pacific market include China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The Asia Pacific region is a rapidly expanding industrial coatings market, owing to the growing economy and increasing middle-class population. This growth is driving the demand for industrial products, including industrial coatings.

Breakup of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: Asia-Pacific – 39%, North America – 25%, Europe – 23%, South America – 7%, and Middle East & Africa – 6%

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed segmentation of the industrial coatings market based on resin, technology, end-use industry, and region. With respect to resin type, the industrial coatings market has been segmented into polyurethanes, acrylic, polyesters, epoxy, fluoropolymer, alkyd, and others. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into water-based technology, solvent-based technology, high solids, powder, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segmented automotive, aerospace, marine, industrial wood, packaging, protective, general industrial, rail, coil coatings, packaging, transportation, and others. Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

