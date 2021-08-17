Polymer Dispersions Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The polymer dispersions market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 6.99 billion in 2017 to USD 10.27 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The positive growth of this market is attributed to the increasing polymer dispersions applications in green coating applications.

PU dispersions are projected to be the fastest-growing resin type segment in the polymer dispersions market during the forecast period because of its increasing application in nonwoven hygiene products. Some other major applications of PU dispersions are used in coating, paper coating, textile & leather finishing, and others. Vinyl is another major segment, which is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The polymer dispersions market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Rising economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, and rise in the applications of polymer dispersions across decorative & protective coating applications are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. Increasing demand in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia are expected to drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

The breakdown of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 58%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 17%

• By Designation: C level – 36%, D level – 36%, and Others – 28%

• By Region: North America – 9%, Europe – 27%, Asia-Pacific – 37%, Middle East & Africa – 9%, and South America – 18%

Research Coverage

The market is segmented by resin type, application, and region. This report covers the polymer dispersions market in terms of value and volume, and forecasts its market size for 2022. The report also provides company profiles of market players and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global polymer dispersions market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.5 CURRENCY 16

1.6 PACKAGE SIZE 16

1.7 LIMITATIONS 16

1.8 STAKEHOLDERS 16

