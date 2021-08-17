The market size of heat exchangers is estimated to reach USD 20.65 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022. Heat exchangers offer various advantages, such as high operating efficiency and reduced energy consumption. The heat exchanger market is spread across a wide range of end-use industries, including nuclear & thermal power plants, petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, food processing plants, and HVACR.

The HVACR application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The high growth is attributed to the growing building & construction industry and increased government investments in infrastructure projects resulting in installation of HVACR systems.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108421

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Heat Exchangers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for heat exchangers in terms of value during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets for heat exchangers in Asia Pacific. The high growth in the commercial building & construction industry, high-end real estate, and energy-saving policies are likely to drive the demand for heat exchangers in both China and India.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108421

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Heat Exchangers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 60%, and Others – 7%

• By Designation: C level – 56%, Director level – 33%, and Others –- 11%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 33%, Asia-Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 17%, and South America – 8%

Research Coverage

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. This report covers the heat exchangers market, in terms of value and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global heat exchangers market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 13

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 13

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT 14

1.4 CURRENCY 14

1.5 LIMITATIONS 14

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 15

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Dimethyl Ether Market – Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018 & 2023

Electronic Films Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Sizing Agents Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Polymer Binders Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Laminating Adhesives Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Fly Ash Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Water-based Adhesive Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Impregnating Resins Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Paper Chemicals Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Carbon Nanotubes Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Cable Testing and Certification Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Battery Packaging Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Hybrid Composites Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Expanded Polystyrene Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Coated Fabrics Market – Global Forecast to 2023