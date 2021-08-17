The ceramic sanitary ware market is projected to reach USD 59.17 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017 and 2022. The increasing demand for sanitary ware products such as wash basins and toilet sinks/water closets and the growing real estate sector are key factors anticipated to drive the demand for ceramic sanitary ware. In addition, increasing construction activities, rising disposable income, increasing concerns over personal hygiene, and growing hospitality industry are further contributing to the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market. Environmental concerns regarding the release of toxic emissions generated during the production of ceramic sanitary ware products are expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market.

The toilet sinks/water closets segment is projected to lead the ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period. The increasing need for replacement of old sanitary ware with advanced and innovative ceramic sanitary ware is influencing the demand for toilet sinks/water closets. In addition, the upcoming mega infrastructure projects in emerging economies are further anticipated to drive the growth of the toilet sinks/water closets segment.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The residential application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the rise in residential construction activities in emerging economies worldwide. In addition, rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, and change in lifestyle of individuals are further anticipated to drive the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market in the residential application segment.

Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market for ceramic sanitary ware and is expected to witness robust growth in the near future. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for ceramic sanitary ware products from the real estate sector in the Asia-Pacific region. Among all countries in this region, the ceramic sanitary ware market in China is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in construction activities in this country. In addition, Indonesia and Thailand are also contributing to the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market, due to the upcoming infrastructure projects in these countries.

Break-up of profiles by primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 13%

• By Designation – C Level – 50%, D Level – 31%, and Others – 19%

• By Region – North America – 28%, Europe – 22%, Asia-Pacific – 17%, Middle East & Africa – 28%, and South America – 5%

Research Coverage

The ceramic sanitary ware market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been classified into wash basins (pedestal, wall hung, corner, table top, and counter), toilet sinks/water closets (one piece, two piece, wall hung closets, EWC, and others), urinal, cisterns, and others (bathtubs and bidets). With respect to application, the market has been categorized into commercial (office, institutional and retail, industrial, and hospitality) and residential (single family and multi-family). Based on technology, the market has been classified into slip casting, pressure casting, tape casting, and isostatic casting.

