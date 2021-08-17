Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Players: Whim App, SkedGo Pty Ltd., UbiGo AB, Moovel Group GmBH, etc.

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market size is forecast to reach USD 280.77 billion from USD 52.56 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 23.2% through 2027. The market growth is primarily driven by the convergence and growth of transportation and telecom industries. Rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, improved 4G/5G infrastructure penetration of smartphones, an overall increase in the demand for mobility services, and the need to reduce CO2 emissions are some of the other key factors supporting Mobility as a Service market growth.

The Mobility As A Service (MaaS) market has witnessed considerable growth over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing population, growing level of disposable income, downstream raw materials, rapidly growing product demand, and development of advanced technologies are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The report leverages advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report evaluates key aspects of Mobility As A Service (MaaS) market that helps readers and clients get a deeper understanding of the market and key players operating in the industry. It also provides crucial insights into historic analysis, changing market dynamics, demand and supply activities, and scrutinize market trends.

Key players operating in the global Mobility as a Service market Whim App, SkedGo Pty Ltd., UbiGo AB, Moovel Group GmBH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Ola, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Shuttl, Transit Systems Pty Ltd., Qixxit, Beeline Singapore, and Smile Mobility.

Analysis of each market player profiled in the report is detailed in the competitive landscape section. The report also provides SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for each company. The report aims to provide comprehensive assessment of business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, global market position, strategic alliances, and business expansion plans for each key player. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, product launches and brand promotions among others. The report also sheds light on the lucrative growth prospects for the leading companies in the Mobility As A Service (MaaS) industry during the forecast period.

Regions assessed in the report include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Self-driving car service

Ride-hailing

Car sharing

Bi-cycle sharing

Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Android

iOS

Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bus

Passenger cars

Bikes

The report is a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the latest changes and developments in the Mobility As A Service (MaaS) market. It offers industry verified data and key statistical data about market share and market size organized in graphs, charts, tables, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry level barriers.

