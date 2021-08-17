The global UV curable resins & formulated products market is projected to reach USD 5.70 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2022. In recent years, coating formulators and manufacturers are seeking environment-friendly green coating alternatives that have similar or better performance than conventional solvent-borne systems because of government regulations and public environmental awareness and concerns. UV curable resins have many advantages, such as little-to-no VOC, low odor, non-toxicity, no skin irritation, and safer production. However, the need to thermally dry sensitive substrates and high set-up cost for a high-performing water-based UV system are some of the major restraints for the UV curable resins & formulated products market.

The coatings segment will continue to represent the bulk of the demand for UV curable resins as the physical and chemical properties of UV chemistry permit excellent gloss and viscosity control, and therefore, application is easy with minimal or no process issues with VOCs/HAPs. UV curable coatings have outperformed the coatings market growth consistently over a period of time, and have turned out to be a sustainable and high growth technology in the coatings industry. This high growth in the demand for UV curable coatings is majorly due to its high performance and excellent environmental and safety profile.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108418

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV curable resins & formulated products market in 2017. Factors such as evolving environmental & regulatory scenario, increasing consumer awareness (including sensitivity to health and safety), volatile oil prices, and pressure from flagship companies wanting to improve the environmental performance of their supply chain have led to the increasing demand for UV curable resins and formulated products in the Asia-Pacific region.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into three categories, namely, by company, by designation, and by region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108418

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, Asia-Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

This report covers the UV curable resins & formulated products market, in terms of volume and value, and forecasts the market size till 2022. The report includes market segmentation based on composition, chemistry, application, technology, and region. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 REGIONAL SCOPE 16

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Rubber Process Oil Market – Global Forecast to 2023

PU Films Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Aromatic Solvents Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Packaging Coating Additives Market – Global forecast to 2023

Silicone Elastomers Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Flotation Reagents Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Foam Tape Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Engineering Plastics Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Peracetic Acid Market – Global Forecasts to 2023

Textile Chemicals Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Marine Composites Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Paper Pigments Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Fiberglass Roving Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Anti-Slip Additives Market – Global Forecast to 2023