The global microspheres market size was USD 3.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.02% between 2017 and 2022. The growing demand from major applications such as medical technology, cosmetics & personal care, oil & gas, and life science & biotechnology is expected to drive the demand for microspheres. The growing healthcare services sector is significantly driving the demand for microspheres. Fluctuating price of raw materials and lack of quality control across developing countries are the major restraints for the microspheres market.

The medical technology application is expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2017 and 2022. The demand for microspheres is increasing in medical technology application for controlled drug release delivery systems. The advantage of using microspheres in drug-delivery matrix is that they can encapsulate many types of drugs, including small molecules, proteins, and nucleic acids, and can be easily administered through a syringe needle. They are generally biocompatible, can provide high bioavailability, and are capable of sustained release for long periods of time.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Microspheres Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Latin America is projected to be the fastest-growing microspheres market during the forecast period. Growing demand for microspheres in medical technology and cosmetics & personal care applications is driving the demand for microspheres in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the second-fastest growing microspheres market due to the growing healthcare and construction industries.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Microspheres Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 13%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 31%, and Others – 19%

• By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 39%, Asia-Pacific – 13%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America – 6%

The report includes company profiles of major players and recent activities in the market such as new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions. Some of the major companies profiled in this report are 3M (U.S.), Potters Industries LLC (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Chase Corporation (U.S.), Sigmund Lindner GmbH (Germany), and Mo-Sci Corporation (U.S.).

Research Coverage:

The research study includes a detailed segmentation of the global microspheres market based on application, type, raw material, and region. Apart from the market segmentation, this report also covers the Porter’s five forces analysis for an in-depth analysis of the market.

