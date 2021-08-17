Self-Cleaning Filters Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The self-cleaning filters market is estimated to be USD 5.03 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2022. The demand for self-cleaning filters is growing significantly, as the use of self-cleaning filters minimizes product loss, increases the quality of output, and reduces contamination across industries. It also provides effortless functioning of manufacturing processes without shutdowns. The major restraint for the market is the high cost of installation and manufacturing of self-cleaning filters.

Based on by material type, the stainless steel segment is projected to lead the self-cleaning filters market during the forecast period. Self-cleaning filters made of stainless steel exhibits excellent corrosion resistance in an aerated water environment and have various other advantages such as durability, reliability, and chemical and high-pressure resistibility.

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing use of self-cleaning filters to process water filtration in the meat industry and as a quality control measure in the chocolate industry. The food & beverage industry produces large volumes of wastewater that are high in Total Suspended Solids (TSS), Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), and fats, oils, and greases. Thus, food & beverage companies are planning to implement ‘in-house’ pre-treatment of wastewater with the aim of lowering TSS and BOD, as well as controlling the pH levels. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for self-cleaning filters in the food & beverage industry.

The Asia-Pacific self-cleaning filters market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Increasing industrialization and infrastructural developments in the region offers growth opportunities for the self-cleaning filters market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of self-cleaning filters in the world. The industrial growth in China has tremendously increased power production and consumption making it one of the most lucrative markets for self-cleaning filters.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 21%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 43%

• By Designation: C Level – 24%, Director Level – 42%, and Others – 34%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 18%, Asia-Pacific – 50%, South America – 7% and Middle East & Africa –5%

Research Coverage

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the self-cleaning filters market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report categorizes the self-cleaning filters market on the basis of material, end-use industry, and region. A detailed analysis of leading players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them, is also covered in the report.

