Gear Oil Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The gear oil market is expected to reach USD 8.58 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.69% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the gear oil market is primarily due to the massive industrial growth taking place in the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, coupled with the rising demand for gear oils from the power and automotive industries. The factors restraining the growth of the gear oil market are the technological advancements and environmental regulations.

The growth of the gear oil market is hampered by several regulatory guidelines issued by a number of governing bodies, which exert pressure on the manufacturers of gear oils to develop environment-friendly products. In addition, technological advancements, such as development of automatic transmission systems, portable and reduced size gear boxes, and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which consume less or no gear oil, are also expected to hinder the growth of the gear oil market during the forecast period.

Among base oils, the mineral oil segment is estimated to lead the gear oil market in 2017. Factors such as the easy availability of mineral oil-based gear oils as well as their low costs are expected to drive the growth of the gear oil market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of the mineral oil segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for mineral oil-based gear oils from the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. However, the mineral oil segment of the gear oil markets in the North American and European regions is expected to grow at low CAGRs during the forecast period due to the slow economic growth in these regions.

The general industrial segment is projected to lead the gear oil market during the forecast period, owing to high demand for gear oils in different industries. The general industrial segment of the gear oil market has been broadly classified into manufacturing, mining, construction, oil & gas, and agriculture, among others. The increase in the construction activities in the residential sector of China and rapid infrastructural developments taking place in India are expected to fuel the demand for gear oils in the construction industry between 2017 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for gear oils across the globe. The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population of the Asia-Pacific region makes it an attractive market for gear oils. The tremendous growth in the industrial production and increased trade activities in the region are primarily responsible for the high consumption of gear oils in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific gear oil market.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report

• By Company Type – Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–43%, and Tier 3–27%

• By Designation – C Level–43%, Director Level–30%, and Others–27%

• By Region – North America–37%, Europe–23%, Asia-Pacific–26%, and RoW–14%

Research Coverage

The gear oil market has been segmented on the basis of base oil, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the base oil, the market has been subsegmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil [polyalphaolefin (PAO), polyalkylene glycol (PAG), esters, and group III], semi-synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. Based on the end-use industry, the market has been classified into general industrial [manufacturing (power, metal, cement, and others), mining, construction, oil & gas, agriculture, and others (defense, port handling equipment, and forestry)], and transportation (automotive, marine, aviation, and railway). On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 17

1.6 LIMITATIONS 17

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 17

