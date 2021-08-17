thermoplastic elastomers market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The thermoplastic elastomers market is projected to reach USD 28.27 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022. Thermoplastic elastomers possess properties of both, plastics and elastomers. They can be molded easily at room temperature by heating them. Thermoplastic elastomers are increasingly used in various end-use industries, owing to the properties offered by them, which include heat stability, smoothness, wear resistance, and scratch resistance.

The growing demand for thermoplastic elastomers from the automotive industry of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market across the globe. Moreover, the environment-friendly nature of thermoplastic elastomers, along with advancements being carried out in the thermoplastic elastomer processing industry is also expected to fuel the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market during the forecast period. Volatile prices of raw materials and technical difficulties involved in the development of low cost and economical thermoplastic elastomer products are the factors expected to restrain the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market during the forecast period.

Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) are prepared by the dynamic vulcanization of non-miscible blends of rubber and a semi-crystalline thermoplastic. The most common type of thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) is ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM)/ polypropylene thermoplastic vulcanizate (PP TPV). The most important advantage of thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) is their ability to reuse and recycle production scrap and waste.

Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) offer excellent colorability. As such, they are used for developing interiors of automobiles. The growing demand for thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) as a replacement for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the healthcare industry is one of the major drivers for the growth of the thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) segment of the thermoplastic elastomers market. Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) have low drug absorption and are environment-friendly. They offer optical clarity and toughness. Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) are used in the manufacturing of catheters, blood bags, and disposable gloves.

The automotive end-use industry segment is projected to lead the thermoplastic elastomers market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Thermoplastic elastomers are used in the manufacturing of exterior filler panels, wipers, rocker panels, body seals, automotive gaskets, door & window handles, and vibration damping pads of automobiles. Moreover, the recent advancements in thermoplastic elastomers have made them suitable for under-the-hood applications, such as belts & hoses, clamps, fuel lines, and buffer blocks for bonnets & boots.

The Asia-Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is estimated to be the largest market for thermoplastic elastomers in the Asia-Pacific region. The India thermoplastic elastomers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for thermoplastic elastomers from various end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, and footwear is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market from 2017 to 2022.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market sizes of various segments and subsegments of the thermoplastic elastomers market.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation – C level – 21%, Director level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region – North America – 30%, Europe – 18%, Asia-Pacific– 41%, and RoW- 11%

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the thermoplastic elastomers market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their businesses and products & services offered by them. The report also contains the key strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements adopted by the leading players to strengthen their position in the thermoplastic elastomers market.

