Process Oil Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The process oil market is projected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for process oils from the tire and rubber industry.

Based on type, the naphthenic segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the process oil market in 2017, as naphthenic process oils are widely used for the manufacturing of various products, including rubber, inks, plasticizers, and sealants, among others. Naphthenic process oils are light-colored and non-staining compounds that have properties, such as thermal stability, excellent compatibility with synthetic elastomers, greater solvating power than paraffinic oils, and low viscosity.

Process oils increase the performance of rubber and tire products and provide high stability with a relative inertness towards curing additives. Process oils have low volatility, and high viscosity and plasticity. These properties facilitate the blending and dispersion of fillers in tire and rubber products and improve their elastomer workability.

Rise in the sales of automobiles in Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the tire and rubber market, and consequently drive the consumption of process oils in the region. The high growth in emerging economies has made Asia-Pacific a lucrative market for process oil manufacturers. The growth of the tire & rubber market in China and India, has resulted in the high consumption of process oils in recent years.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42 %, Tier 2 – 25%, Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C level – 65%, Director level – 35%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, Asia-Pacific – 16%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, South America – 6%

Research Coverage:

As a part of the qualitative analysis, this research study provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report defines, describes, and forecasts the process oil market based on type, application, and region. It provides strategic analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market.

