non-woven adhesives market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The non-woven adhesives market is projected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.63% between 2017 and 2022. Increased use of non-woven adhesives in applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence; and also the emergence of new applications such as medical, bath tissues, pet diapers, and other applications in the global market are expected to change the dynamics of the market in the near future.

Manufacturers of non-woven adhesives are catering to the increasing demand for non-woven adhesives, which, in turn, is leading to the expansion of their businesses. However, certain factors restricting the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market are declining birth rates and a very high diaper penetration rate in mature markets such as the U.S., Japan, and Western European countries has led to stagnant growth for non-woven adhesives products.

High elasticity, optimum performance, safe products, reduced fluff, easy-to-use, and their ability to impart unique performance properties in most applications is fueling the demand in the non-woven adhesives market. These properties enhance the popularity of styrenic block copolymers as non-woven adhesives, especially in pressure-sensitive applications.

North America has been the leader with respect to the demand for non-woven adhesives as well as product innovations in terms of improved performance, quality of adhesives, and new application developments, such as in feminine care and adult incontinence products. Furthermore, the rise in the demand for non-woven adhesives in the medical application is also attributed to the demand from several health and hygiene applications, which includes wound care (comprises wound dressings).

Breakup of primary interviews:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–22%, and Tier 3–33%

• By Designation – C-level–33%, D-level–22%, and Others–45%

• By Region – Asia-Pacific–23%, Europe–33%, North America–33%, South America and Middle East & Africa–11%

Research Coverage

With respect to type, the non-woven adhesives market has been segmented into SBC and APAO. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, and others. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

