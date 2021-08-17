The global core materials market for composites is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.77% between 2017 and 2022. The growing demand from wind energy sector, increasing use of composites in the aerospace industry, and recovery of the marine sector in the U.S. are the major factors fueling the growth of the global core materials market for composites. However, the core materials market is a capital-intensive market, which is the main barrier for entry of new players in the market. In addition, delay and uncertainty in renewal of the Production Tax Credit (PTC) is also restraining the growth of the market.

Wind energy is a key solution to energy security, air pollution, and price stability. This is driving the demand for core materials in this industry. As per the GWEC, in 2015, there were commercial wind power installations in more than 90 countries, with a total installed capacity of 432 GW. The rapid growth of the wind energy sector in China, India, and other countries are driving the demand for foam core materials for composites at a significant rate.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108394

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Core Materials Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing core materials market for composites. The rising demand for high performance materials from wind energy and aerospace industries, and increasing expansion and other developmental strategies being undertaken in the region are factors leading to the growth of the core materials market for composites in Asia-Pacific.

China led the core materials’ market in Asia-Pacific, accounting for more than half of the demand for core materials in the region in 2016. Increase in the number of installations of wind energy turbines in 2016 and high-speed rail projects is driving the demand for core materials in the country.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108394

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Core Materials Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The market figures presented in this report have been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 40%

• By Designation- C Level- 30%, D Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

• By Region- Asia-Pacific- 33%, North America- 29%, Europe- 24%, ME&A- 9%, and Latin America (5%)

Research Coverage:

The report covers the global core materials market for composites, and the use of core materials in various end-use industries, such as aerospace, wind energy, marine, transportation, and construction, among others. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, end-use industry, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.4 CURRENCY 20

1.5 LIMITATIONS 20

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 20

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Refrigerants Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Battery Additives Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Industrial Tubes Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Ink Additives Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Photonics Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Digital Inks Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Benzoic Acid Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

High Strength Steel Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Elastomeric Foam Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Circuit Materials Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Non-woven Tape Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Ceramic Balls Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Hydrofluoric Acid Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023