The flexible pipe market is projected to reach USD 1,111.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2022. Flexible pipes encompass unique properties such as high chemical resistance, mechanical strength, long durability, and pressure resistance. These pipes are leak-proof and can operate under high pressure and temperature conditions.

The increasing usage of flexible pipes for offshore oil & gas application is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the flexible pipe market. However, stringent regulations in the oil & gas industry hamper oil & gas exploration activities, which, in turn, act as a restraint to the growth of the flexible pipe market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108389

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Flexible Pipe Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Flexible pipes are increasingly utilized in offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration and production activities. In offshore application, flexible pipes are used in deepwater, ultra-deep water, and subsea drilling processes. The offshore application segment accounted for the largest share of the flexible pipe market in 2016, in terms of value. This application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

North America accounted for the largest share of the flexible pipe market in 2016. The presence of leading market players and increase in oil & gas drilling operations in the U.S. and Canada are key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the flexible pipe market in the North American region. The market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, owing to a large number of oil & gas reserves in this region. Saudi Arabia led the demand for flexible pipes in the Middle East & Africa, due to the increase in oil & gas exploration activities.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108389

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Flexible Pipe Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Others – 20%

• By Designation – C Level – 10%, Director Level – 50%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – Europe – 47%, Asia-Pacific – 25%, North America – 13%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and Central & South America – 5%

Research coverage

The competitive environment prevailing in the industry is analyzed through Porter’s Five Forces analytical framework. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides an in-depth understanding of the market attractiveness and the impact of various forces on the flexible pipe market. Moreover, the report includes an in-depth analysis of competitive landscape and DIVE matrix of flexible pipe. Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges have been identified, and their impact on the flexible pipe market is analyzed in this study.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 14

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 14

1.4 CURRENCY 14

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 15

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Geocomposites Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

High Temperature Composite Resin Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Film Adhesives Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Cast Elastomers Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Self-Cleaning Glass Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Slip Additives Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Anti-Icing Coating Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Formulation Additives Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Flexible Substrates Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Plastic Straps Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Thermal Ceramics Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Industrial Boilers Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Fire Resistant Cable Market by Insulation Material Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Global Demand Forecast to 2023