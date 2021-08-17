CF & CFRP Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market is projected to reach USD 37.19 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.50% between 2017 and 2022. Major factors fueling the growth of the CFRP market are increasing use of carbon fiber composites in Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and rise in demand for lightweight vehicles to achieve fuel efficiency and production of electricity from renewables. The major restraint for growth of the CFRP market is high cost of carbon fiber. The price of automotive grade carbon fiber currently ranges between USD 8/lb and USD 15/lb. If this price is decreased to USD 5/lb -USD7/lb, then carbon fiber can be used for mass production of automobiles.

Carbon fiber composites are being used to manufacture lightweight cars for good performance and luxury at economical price. Several key market players are responding to the needs and expectations of vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), system suppliers, and customers. The key driver for growth of the market for carbon fiber composites is the increasing need for lighter, safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective vehicles. Most common automotive components where carbon fiber composites are used are exterior body parts, hoods, bonnets, and test plates. Additionally, several car companies, such as BMW (Germany), Audi (Germany), and GM (U.S.) have signed agreements with carbon fiber composite manufacturers to support low-cost carbon fiber composites manufacturing.

Europe is the fastest-growing market for CFRP, in terms of value and volume. High economic growth rate, rise in the number of manufacturing industries, increasing carbon fiber composites patents, new product developments, capacity expansions, and new plant establishments by various leading players are factors fueling the growth of the CFRP market in the region.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided in three categories, namely, by company type, by designation, and by region.

• By company type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 40%

• By designation- C Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 35%

• By region- North America- 30%, Asia-Pacific- 30%, Europe- 25%, ME&A – 10%, and South America – 5%

Research Coverage:

This report covers the CFRP market on the basis of end-use industry, manufacturing process, resin type, and region, and the CF market on basis of raw material. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential across the abovementioned segments. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with company profiles, DIVE analysis, recent developments, and key growth strategies.

