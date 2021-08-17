Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2028

The global Probiotics In Animal Feed Market size is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for dairy and meat products owing to rapidly growing population are some key factors driving overall market revenue growth.

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are essential for enhancing overall health and nutrition in animals. Probiotics are supplements and help to boost immunity and maintain microbial gut flora of animals. There has been a major increase in demand for probiotics in animal feed due to health benefits associated with consumption. Livestock farmers are aware of the shifting focus among health-conscious consumers regarding food products they prefer, and are increasingly focusing on providing nutrient-rich food to livestock to cater to demand and drive profits.

However, international quality standards and strict norms for animal feed probiotics along with high cost for R&D activities for developing new probiotic strains is expected to limit growth of the market to some extent over the forecast period.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3965

The report provides extensive coverage of the competitive landscape of the Probiotics in Animal Feed market with company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market reach, and global position. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Hansen (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

DuPont De Nemours Inc. (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Land O’Lakes (US)

Lallemand (Canada)

Bluestar Adisseo Co. (China)

Lesaffre (France)

Alltech (US)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Calpis Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Schouw & Co. (Denmark)

Unique Biotech (India)

Pure Cultures (US)

Kerry (Ireland)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3965

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global probiotics in animal feed market based on source, form, livestock, and region:

Based On Source: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Bacteria Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Streptococcus thermophilus

Yeast & Fungi Saccharomyces cerevisiae Saccharomyces boulardii

Others Aspergillus oryzae Candida pintolopesii



Based On Form: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Dry

Liquid

Based On Livestock: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Pets

Others Equine Rabbit



Based On Region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market

Some key highlights from the report:

Based on the source, the yeast & fungi segment is expected register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to easy availability of yeast-based probiotics for animals, especially ruminants and pigs.

In context to form, the liquid form segment revenue is expected to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period owing to higher preference for dry form probiotics. In addition, many manufacturers are developing multi-strain liquid solutions to overcome the drawback and decrease mortality rate and dependency on antibiotics.

On the basis of livestock, the aquaculture segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand for probiotics in aquaculture feed. Additionally, many key players are emphasizing on developing advanced probiotics for overall growth and development of aquatic animals.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate other regional probiotics in the animal feed markets and register a robust CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. High consumption of meat and poultry products and increasing awareness regarding benefits of utilizing probiotics in animal feed are key factors supporting growth of the probiotics in animal feed market in this region.

North America is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution throughout the forecast period due to growing trend of healthy food consumption, high demand for probiotics in feed industry, and rising demand for processed beef products.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report and its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Spices and Seasonings Market

Pork Meat Market

Processed Potatoes Market

Cappuccino Foaming Coffee Creamer Market

Barley Market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news