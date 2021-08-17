Mixed Tocopherols Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Analysis, For 2021–2028

According to Reports and Data the Mixed Tocopherols Market was valued at USD 4,129.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020, to reach USD 5,998.1 Million by 2028. Natural tocopherols are a mixture of 8 forms (homologs) namely, Alpha (α), Beta (β), Gamma (γ) and Delta (δ) and four tocotrienol homologs (γ, δ, β, α). There are, in fact, a total of 8 homologs of vitamin E, and choosing the right one for consumer’s application is essential. These vitamins can be used as a vitamin or as an antioxidant. Mixed tocopherols are important antioxidants that protects against lipid peroxidation.

The report provides extensive coverage of the competitive landscape of the Mixed Tocopherols market with company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market reach, and global position. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ADM (US), DSM (Netherlands)

BASF (Germany)

DuPont Danisco (US)

Sigma Aldrich (US)

Nutralliance (US)

The Scoular Company (US)

Vitae Naturals (Spain)

B&D Nutrition (US)

Davos Life Sciences (Singapore)

Cofco tech bioengineering (China)

The report offers a segmentation analysis of the market to impart a better understanding of the market. The report segments the Mixed Tocopherols market on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, end-user industries, technologies, and key geographical regions of the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show lucrative growth in the projected timeline.

By Source: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Soybean oil

Rapeseed oil

Sunflower oil

Corn oil

Others (wheat germ oil, alfalfa, lettuce, and nuts & seeds)

By Function: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Anti-oxidation

Preservation

Nutrient stabilization

Flavor protection

By Compound: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Alpha tocopherols

Beta tocopherols

Gamma tocopherols

Delta tocopherols

By Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Powder

Liquid

Gel

By Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Food & beverage

Feed

Dietary supplement

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the mixed tocopherols report suggest

By compound, in mixed tocopherols market, gamma is the most abundant tocopherol included in the American diet, alpha is found in the serum and red blood cells of healthy volunteers in the highest concentration. Beta- and delta are detected in the plasma only in minute amounts. The administration of alpha in the serum appears to be due to its special binding to tocopherol transfer protein, due to this affinity, most of the absorbed beta-, gamma-, and delta-tocopherol are secreted into bile and excreted in the feces.

By application, in mixed tocopherols market pharmaceuticals segment accounted for 16.8% of total revenue share in 2020. Owing to its medicinal value in minimalizing risks related with diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s and neurological, mixed tocopherols is anticipated to gain momentum in the pharmaceutical application segment in the forecast period.

TPGS (Tocopheryl Polyethylene Glycol Succinate) can be used in high vitamin E supplements in the form of liquid, powder, gel, tablet, blocks, and other types of animal supplements. Premixes concentrates and different types that can be used in the fortification of animal feeds .However, even after its extensive end-use applications, the industry has few market players and needs to invest in additional research programme, these two factors are the major market restrains in the industry.

Asia-Pacific segment in in mixed tocopherols market is expected to witness an extensive development with a CAGR of 6.9% due to the cheap and easy availability of raw material. Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle is also driving the in mixed tocopherols market. The stringent rules and regulatory framework in the region are anticipated to stimulate demand for naturally derived commodities over the forecast period (2028).

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report and its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.

