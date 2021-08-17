Personal Care Ingredients Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The personal care ingredients market was valued at USD 13.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.33% from 2017 to 2022. The growth in the hair care application segment is attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers about the harsh environmental effects on hair follicles. Furthermore, the demand for personal care ingredients from oral care application segment is another significant factor driving the growth of the personal care ingredients market.

Active ingredients is estimated to be the fastest-growing ingredient segment during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients used in anti-aging and anti-acne creams to reduce the signs of aging.

Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest-growing personal care ingredients market between 2017 and 2022. Increasing population and disposable income, coupled with the strong demand for premium personal care products in the region are driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The South American personal care ingredients market is also estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the rising demand for personal care products among working women.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for the segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (33%), and Tier 3 (42%)

• By Designation: C Level (25%), Director Level (33%), and Others (42%)

• By Region: Asia-Pacific (15%), North America (23%), Europe (54%), and Rest of the World (8%)

Research Coverage

This report segments the personal care ingredients market by ingredient, application, and region, and provides the estimations for the overall value of the market and its subsegments across various regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, joint ventures, and recent developments associated with the market for personal care ingredients.

