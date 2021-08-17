Mining Chemicals Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The mining chemicals market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2017–2022 and reach USD 7.54 billion by 2022. The mining chemicals market comprises chemicals that are used as grinding aids, flocculants, flotation reagents, and solvent extractants. These chemicals are used in all stages of production.

They increase the efficiency and productivity of the mining processes. A wide variety of general and specialty chemicals are utilized for mining. Increase in complexity of ores coupled with the strong demand for metals and minerals is expected to drive the demand for mining chemicals. However, factors such as stringent environmental regulations, high energy costs, weak internal demand in developed countries, and low profitability have contributed to the slow growth of the mining chemicals market during the forecast period.

The secondary segment dominated the mining chemicals market in 2016 and is projected to retain the leading position through 2022. This can be attributed to the high demand from cement manufacturing nations such as China, India, and the U.S.

The mining chemicals market has been segmented into types, namely, explosives & drilling, mineral processing, water & wastewater treatment, and others. The explosives & drilling led the demand for application in mining chemicals in 2016 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The ability to reduce stress is driving the demand for smoking tobacco. The rapid growth of the explosives & drilling segment can be attributed to the depletion of reserves, which has shifted the focus of mining companies to deep-surface mining for extraction of high-quality minerals.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR globally, between 2017 and 2022. China was the largest market for mining chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region, in 2016. The Chinese market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of economies in this region is driving the growth of the mining industry here. As a result, the mining capacity of various metals and minerals is increasing, thereby boosting the demand for mining chemicals.

Breakdown of Primaries

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 17%

By Designation: Director Level – 33% and Manager Level – 67%

By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 28%, Asia-Pacific – 22%, South America – 10%, and Middle East & Africa – 15%

Research Objectives:

The primary objective of the study is to define, segment, and project the global mining chemicals market on the basis of material, type, application, and region. The study aims at strategically analyzing micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. It also provides detailed information about the main factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). In addition to this, the study analyzes competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and research & development activities in the mining chemicals market.

