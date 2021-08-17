Chromatography Resin Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The global market for chromatography resin in drug discovery is projected to grow from USD 290.7 million in 2017 to USD 401.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as the growing demand for therapeutic antibodies and rising R&D in biopharmaceuticals are expected to drive the market. The key constraint for the growth of this market is the lack of adequately skilled professionals.

The ion exchange segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography resin market in drug discovery, in terms of volume. This high share can be attributed to the increasing demand for this technique in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the increasing need for efficient separation methods.

The synthetic polymer segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic polymers is expected to be driven by their use in ion exchange chromatography. Polystyrene divinylbenzene is the most commonly used synthetic polymer, which is being increasingly used in ion exchange applications because of its better performance in comparison to natural polymer. Industrial-scale purification of biopharmaceuticals and quantitative and qualitative analysis of drugs are the key application areas of chromatography resin.

The chromatography resin market in drug discovery is segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounted for the largest share of the chromatography resin market in drug discovery in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the continuous R&D activities in therapeutic monoclonal antibodies in oncology and other therapeutic areas in the region.

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts to collect data related to different aspects of chromatography resin market in drug discovery. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C level – 46%, D level – 27%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, Asia-Pacific – 27%, and Rest of the World – 13%

RESEARCH COVERAGE

This report segments the market for chromatography resin by type, technique, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market and the subsegments across various regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and recent developments associated with the market for chromatography resin in drug discovery.

