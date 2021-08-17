Masterbatch Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The global masterbatch market is projected to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022. Innovations in masterbatch and the demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is encouraging the replacement of metals with plastics and therefore driving the market. However, the masterbatch market is restrained due to low-cost offerings of masterbatch, which affect the quality of end-use products in emerging countries.

Based on type, the color segment accounted for the largest share of the global masterbatch market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the increasing use of color in manufacturing various plastic applications, such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture, textile, and others.

Based on polymer, the polypropylene segment is projected to be the largest market size between 2017 and 2022. The demand for masterbatch in this segment is mainly driven due to the efficient, smooth, and dispersion properties of polypropylene for end-use applications of plastics.

Based on application, the packaging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The increase in handling and transport of goods due to globalization, liberalization, changing consumer lifestyles, and economic development has led to the increase in demand for better protection and handling of goods. This demand has in turn has led to the increase in consumption of packaging in every sector, thus driving the demand for masterbatch.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global masterbatch market between 2017 and 2022. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, and South Korea are key consumers of masterbatch. In addition, the increasing demand for masterbatch in the packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, textile, and agriculture application is further expected to drive the growth of the masterbatch market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 42%

• By Designation: C Level – 25%, Director Level – 33%, and Others – 42%

• By Region: Europe – 54%, North America – 23%, Asia-Pacific – 15%, and RoW – 8%

Key Benefits

• Market segmentation based on type, polymer, application, and region

• Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Profile of key players in the global masterbatch market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.5 CURRENCY 18

1.6 PACKAGE SIZE 19

1.7 LIMITATIONS 19

