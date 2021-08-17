The global refractories market is projected to reach USD 36.17 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.89% between 2017 and 2022. By volume, it is projected to reach 56.83 million tons by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.45% between 2017 and 2022. The market is witnessing growth due to high paced infrastructural developments in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil and high growth rate witnessed by the non-metallic minerals industry. Growing demand for high-grade refractories from iron & steel industries is also an important factor driving the refractories market. Restrictions on the use of refractories due to growing environment concerns, monopoly of China over raw material supply, and fluctuating iron ore prices are the key factors restraining and challenging the growth of the global refractories market.

Unshaped refractories is estimated to be the fastest-growing form segment during the forecast period (2017-2022). The rapid growth of unshaped refractories segment is attributed to the continuous R&D activities taking place in this segment. Moreover, availability of unshaped refractories in different compositions according to the requirements of different end-use industries makes it the most preferred and fastest growing form segment of refractories.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108354

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Refractories Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The acidic & neutral refractories segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, by alkalinity during the forecast period. Their low cost and ability to withstand high temperatures with super quality thermal shock resistance boosts the growth of this segment. Owing to the growing automotive and construction industries, the demand for acidic & neutral refractories is also expected to escalate during the forecast period.

Glass is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the global refractories market, by end-use industry during the forecast period. Extensive use of refractories such as high-purity alumina and zirconia based refractory materials in the glass industry, especially in furnaces, is estimated to drive its market. The increasing use of high-quality glass in residential and commercial construction especially in Asia-Pacific region and high growth rate witnessed by automotive industries in countries such as Germany, the U.S., Japan, and China is expected to drive the glass industry worldwide.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108354

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Refractories Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for refractories, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Massive economic expansion in some of the Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, increase in infrastructural development due to escalating population, and growing urbanization and industrialization are boosting refractory consumption across the region.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories, namely, by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Western Europe – 33%, North America – 17%, Asia-Pacific – 17%, Middle East & Africa – 25%, and South America – 8%

Research Coverage:

The report covers refractories market and its use across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as form, alkalinity, and end-use industry. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, DIVE (Dynamics, Innovators, Vanguards and Emerging) analysis, recent developments, and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Brazil Opthalmic Lenses Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast Outlook 2028

South America Hydraulic Acid (HA) Based Dermal Filler Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast Outlook 2028

Green Ammonia Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast Outlook 2028

Guar Gum Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast Outlook 2028

MEA Renewable EaaS Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast Outlook 2028

India & Neighboring Countries POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast Outlook 2026

Global Glycerin Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast Outlook 2028

Graphite Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Microporous Insulation Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Membrane Separation Technology Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Mining Lubricants Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Plain Bearing Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Battery Recycling Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Cenospheres Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Packaging Foams Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022