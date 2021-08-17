Waterproofing Membranes Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The market size of waterproofing membranes is estimated to reach USD 40.19 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3%. The key drivers driving the demand for waterproofing membranes are lightweight, durability, growth in end-user segments, and environmental sustainability and energy savings requirements. Rising demand from developing nations is further pushing the market of waterproofing membranes in different potential applications, including roofing & water management applications. Mergers & acquisitions, technological developments & innovations, and expansions are identified as key strategies to expand the waterproofing membranes market.

Waste & water management application segment is estimated to register the highest growth during 2017 and 2022. This high growth is attributed to the increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization, due to which there is an increased need for water management activities to optimize the use of water in developing as well as developed countries. In 2017, the roofing & walls segment accounted for the largest market share among all applications, in terms of value and volume, followed by the building structures segment.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for waterproofing membranes, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. China and India are the two main markets for waterproofing membranes in Asia-Pacific. The Chinese building & construction industry has the largest share in Asia-Pacific, resulting in an increased growth of the waterproofing membranes market. In addition, under building & construction industry, relatively high growth was observed in 2016 in the commercial building & construction segment as well as high-end real estate. In addition, introduction of energy saving policies is also expected to drive the demand for waterproofing membranes in both China and India.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 56%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Others – 11%

• By Designation: C level – 11%, Director level – 22%, and Others – 67%

• By Region: North America – 23%, Europe – 22%, Asia-Pacific – 22%, Middle East – 22%, South America – 11%

Research Coverage

The market is segmented based on raw material type, application, and region. This report covers waterproofing membranes market, in terms of value and volume, and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report includes the market segmentation based on raw material type (modified bitumen, PVC, EPDM, TPO, HDPE, LDPE), application (roofing & walls, building structures, waste & water management, tunnels & landfills, bridges & highways, and others), and region (Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America). The regions have been further segmented based on key countries into China, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and South Africa. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the waterproofing membranes market.

