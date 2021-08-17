Polyimide Film Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The global polyimide films market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2022. Increased demand from the consumer electronics industry, growing automotive industry, and superior thermal & mechanical properties of polyimide films in comparison to other polymers are key factors driving the growth of this market. High cost of polyimide films acts as a key restraint to the growth of the global polyimide films market.

The flexible printed circuit segment accounted for the largest share of the global polyimide films market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the mechanical and electrical properties of polyimide films that make it a preferred material for various end-use industries, such as electronics and automobile.

The electronics segment is the largest end-use industry segment in the global polyimide films market. Polyimide films have superior mechanical and electrical properties in comparison to other thermoplastic films. Polyimide films are widely used in several applications in the electronics industry. For instance, these are used as base material for ﬂexible printed wiring assembly, due to their excellent mechanical and thermal stability and a low dielectric constant.

Among all regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global polyimide films market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific polyimide films market is mainly driven by rising disposable incomes and growing consumption of consumer electronics products. The polyimide films market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand for polyimide films from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea in the Asia-Pacific region.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35% and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C Level – 25%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: Asia-Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 22%, Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America – 5%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global polyimide films market on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

