Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

The Automotive AI market was valued at USD 520 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.40 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 43.6% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The rising government regulations for driver and passenger safety, rising adoption of ADAS and HMI (human-machine interface) technology by OEMs, and growing demand for enhanced customer experience play a critical role in the growth of the automotive AI market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that focusses on the creation of intelligent machines that work like humans. Computers with artificial intelligence are designed for planning, speech recognition, learning, and problem-solving. The overall automotive industry is one of the most technology-intensive sectors. Nowadays, the development of driverless or autonomous cars are one of the major innovations in the global automotive industry. Artificial Intelligence (AI) gives the vehicle the ability to see, think, learn, and navigate a nearly infinite range of different driving scenarios. The automotive industry uses the power of AI and deep learning technology to achieve a breakthrough end-to-end solution for the autonomous vehicle by collecting data, generating statistical models, and simulation testing to the deployment of safe, smart, and self-driving vehicles.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the fast-growing economies, massive populations, increasing living standards and several homegrown giant OEMs

However, the rise in cybercrime and the threat of hackers and the rise in the overall cost of a vehicle is anticipated to hamper the growth of automotive AI market to some degree. On the other hand, maintaining the balance between cost and quality are the key hurdles of the market. In addition, increased funding for R&D of autonomous vehicles and the development of an autonomous fleet of the cab and parcel delivery services are the major trends observed in the automotive artificial intelligence market.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Tesla’s (US-based manufacturer of electric vehicles) autopilot technology which has features such as auto changing the lanes whenever required, keeping the vehicle within a lane while driving, self-parking, etc is one of the most advanced system available in automotive AI market

From 2017 to 2018, the number of automotive OEMs and ancillaries deploying AI has increased only marginally

Development of autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services is becoming common trend in the automotive AI market Cab and parcel delivery services widely use cars, which enables automotive OEMs to generate big amounts of data regarding various traffic patterns, drive patterns, and road conditions, etc.

Europe is anticipated to follow North American region in terms of share of the automotive AI market as it consists a major economies such as Germany and UK, which are key automotive markets across the globe. Further, the increasing disposable income is likely to increase implementation of advanced automotive technology like automotive AI over the coming years in the region.

Growing acceptance of autonomous vehicles (AV) in the United States has substantially added towards the growth of the automotive AI market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only being used in autonomous vehicles, it is also being used for assisting the driver to enhance the overall driving experience. Use of AI is also done to introduce mapping and localization of the car.

In 2018, the share of automotive organizations deploying AI at scale has grown from 7% in 2017 to 10%

In Czechia, Škoda is testing the use of autonomous drones for stocktaking at its plant. This technology detects, identifies and counts empty containers outside the plant, three times a day, and sends the data it collects to the logistics department for processing

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) technology is advancing globally owing to various features such as self-parking, automatic parking, autopilot, and others, which lessens individual effort during driving. These autonomous vehicles are supported up by some of the biggest technologically giants such as Nvidia, Intel, and Tesla

NVIDIA Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Harman International Industries Inc. (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Tesla Inc. (US), Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden) and others are operating in the Automotive AI marketplace

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Automotive AI Segmentation & Impact Analysis

1.1. Automotive AI Segmentation Analysis

1.2. Automotive AI Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

1.3. Regulatory Framework

1.4. Automotive AI Market Impact Analysis

1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

1.4.1.1. Technological Advancement in artificial intelligence

1.4.1.2. Development of Autonomous Vehicles

1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

1.4.2.1. Cyber Security

1.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

1.6. Automotive AI Pricing Analysis

1.7. Industry Analysis – Porter\’s

1.8. Automotive AI PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 2. Automotive AI Market By Technology Insights & Trends

2.1. Automotive AI: by Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

2.2. Machine and Deep Learning

2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.3. Computer Vision

2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.4. Natural Language Processing

2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 3. Automotive AI Market By Function Insights & Trends

3.1. Automotive AI: By Function Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

3.2. Digital/ Mobility Services

3.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.3. Manufacturing Operations

3.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.4. Procurement

3.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.5. R&D

3.5.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.5.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.6. Customer Experience

3.6.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.6.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)…

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Technology, by Function, by Process, by Component and by Region:

Automotive AI by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Machine and Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Automotive AI by Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Digital/ Mobility Services

Manufacturing Operations

Procurement

R&D and Engineering

Customer Experience

Supply Chain

Automotive AI by Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Signal Recognition

Image Recognition

Data Mining

Automotive AI by Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hardware

Software

Automotive AI by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Benelux Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



