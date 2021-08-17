Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | ASM International, Tempress, Tokyo Electron Limited

“

The report titled Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vertical Oxidation Furnace report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical Oxidation Furnace report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ASM International, Tempress, Tokyo Electron Limited, Centrotherm Photovoltaics, Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd., Kokusai Electric Corporation, KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd., Applied Materials, NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd., Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: 100mm-150mm

150mm-200mm

200mm-300mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Advanced Packaging

Semiconductor

Others



The Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vertical Oxidation Furnace market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vertical Oxidation Furnace industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market?

Table of Contents:

1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Overview

1.1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Overview

1.2 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Segment by Wafer Size

1.2.1 100mm-150mm

1.2.2 150mm-200mm

1.2.3 200mm-300mm

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Size by Wafer Size

1.3.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Size Overview by Wafer Size (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size Review by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Volume by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Value by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Volume by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Value by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Wafer Size

1.4.1 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vertical Oxidation Furnace Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vertical Oxidation Furnace Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vertical Oxidation Furnace Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vertical Oxidation Furnace as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Application

4.1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Advanced Packaging

4.1.2 Semiconductor

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Country

5.1 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Country

6.1 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Country

8.1 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vertical Oxidation Furnace Business

10.1 ASM International

10.1.1 ASM International Corporation Information

10.1.2 ASM International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ASM International Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ASM International Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.1.5 ASM International Recent Development

10.2 Tempress

10.2.1 Tempress Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tempress Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tempress Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tempress Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.2.5 Tempress Recent Development

10.3 Tokyo Electron Limited

10.3.1 Tokyo Electron Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tokyo Electron Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tokyo Electron Limited Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tokyo Electron Limited Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.3.5 Tokyo Electron Limited Recent Development

10.4 Centrotherm Photovoltaics

10.4.1 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.4.5 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Recent Development

10.5 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd.

10.5.1 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.5.5 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 Kokusai Electric Corporation

10.6.1 Kokusai Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kokusai Electric Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kokusai Electric Corporation Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kokusai Electric Corporation Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.6.5 Kokusai Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.7 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.7.1 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.7.5 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Applied Materials

10.8.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

10.8.2 Applied Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Applied Materials Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Applied Materials Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.8.5 Applied Materials Recent Development

10.9 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.9.5 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd.

10.10.1 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.10.2 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Products Offered

10.10.5 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Distributors

12.3 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”