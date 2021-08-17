Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size And Outlook By 2027| Broadcom, DeviceFidelity, Gemalto

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Near Field Communications (NFC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Near Field Communications (NFC) market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Near Field Communications (NFC) market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Near Field Communications (NFC) market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Near Field Communications (NFC) Market are Studied: Broadcom, DeviceFidelity, Gemalto, Huawei Technologies, Identive, Infineon Technologies, Inside Secure, Mediatek, NXP Semiconductors, On Track Innovations(OTI), Renesas Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Stmicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Near Field Communications (NFC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , PC & laptop, Smartphone & Tablet, Others Near Field Communications (NFC)

Segmentation by Application: Banking & Finance, Retail, Automotive, Transportation, Medical & Healthcare, Residential & Commercial, Consumer Electronics, Others

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PC & laptop

1.2.3 Smartphone & Tablet

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Banking & Finance

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.7 Residential & Commercial

1.3.8 Consumer Electronics

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Near Field Communications (NFC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Near Field Communications (NFC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Near Field Communications (NFC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Near Field Communications (NFC) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Trends

2.3.2 Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Near Field Communications (NFC) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Near Field Communications (NFC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Near Field Communications (NFC) Revenue

3.4 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Near Field Communications (NFC) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Near Field Communications (NFC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Near Field Communications (NFC) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Near Field Communications (NFC) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Near Field Communications (NFC) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Near Field Communications (NFC) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communications (NFC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Broadcom

11.1.1 Broadcom Company Details

11.1.2 Broadcom Business Overview

11.1.3 Broadcom Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.1.4 Broadcom Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Broadcom Recent Development

11.2 DeviceFidelity

11.2.1 DeviceFidelity Company Details

11.2.2 DeviceFidelity Business Overview

11.2.3 DeviceFidelity Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.2.4 DeviceFidelity Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 DeviceFidelity Recent Development

11.3 Gemalto

11.3.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.3.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.3.3 Gemalto Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.4 Huawei Technologies

11.4.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Huawei Technologies Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.4.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.5 Identive

11.5.1 Identive Company Details

11.5.2 Identive Business Overview

11.5.3 Identive Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.5.4 Identive Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Identive Recent Development

11.6 Infineon Technologies

11.6.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details

11.6.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview

11.6.3 Infineon Technologies Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.6.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

11.7 Inside Secure

11.7.1 Inside Secure Company Details

11.7.2 Inside Secure Business Overview

11.7.3 Inside Secure Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.7.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Inside Secure Recent Development

11.8 Mediatek

11.8.1 Mediatek Company Details

11.8.2 Mediatek Business Overview

11.8.3 Mediatek Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.8.4 Mediatek Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Mediatek Recent Development

11.9 NXP Semiconductors

11.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

11.9.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

11.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.9.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

11.10 On Track Innovations(OTI)

11.10.1 On Track Innovations(OTI) Company Details

11.10.2 On Track Innovations(OTI) Business Overview

11.10.3 On Track Innovations(OTI) Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.10.4 On Track Innovations(OTI) Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 On Track Innovations(OTI) Recent Development

11.11 Renesas Electronics

11.11.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details

11.11.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview

11.11.3 Renesas Electronics Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.11.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

11.12 Samsung Electronics

11.12.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

11.12.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

11.12.3 Samsung Electronics Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.12.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

11.13 Stmicroelectronics

11.13.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

11.13.2 Stmicroelectronics Business Overview

11.13.3 Stmicroelectronics Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.13.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

11.14 Texas Instruments

11.14.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.14.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.14.3 Texas Instruments Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.14.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.15 Toshiba

11.15.1 Toshiba Company Details

11.15.2 Toshiba Business Overview

11.15.3 Toshiba Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction

11.15.4 Toshiba Revenue in Near Field Communications (NFC) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

